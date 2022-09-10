Bundesliga round 6



Leipzig RB3 vs Dortmund 0

6′ Orban, 45′ Sobosloe, 84′ Hydra

Sports Weekly All Media Original

Dortmund lost 3-0 to RB Leipzig in the sixth round of the Bundesliga. Orban scored with a blitz header in the opening 6 minutes, Sobosloe scored from a long distance, and Hydra scored in the 84th minute to seal the victory for RB Leipzig.

In the 6th minute, Leipzig RB defender Orban scored with a header, Dortmund trailed 0-1.

In the 33rd minute, RB Leipzig made a quick counterattack, and Werner’s cross was destroyed by Wolff.

In the 45th minute, Sobosloe scored a long-range shot and Leipzig RB led by two goals.

In the 84th minute, Leipzig RB made a steal in the frontcourt, Werner sent a cross, Hydra easily scored, and Leipzig RB led by 3 goals.

Dortmund lineup: Alexander Meyer/Meunier, Sule, Nico Schlottbeck, Guerrero/Ozjan (69′ Njinma), Bellingham/Wolf (58′ Muco Co), Reus, Brandt (58′ Giovanni Reina) / Modeste (86′ Emre Can)