Home Sports Bundesliga
Sports

Bundesliga

by admin
Bundesliga

Bundesliga round 6

Leipzig RB3 vs Dortmund 0

6′ Orban, 45′ Sobosloe, 84′ Hydra

Sports Weekly All Media Original

Dortmund lost 3-0 to RB Leipzig in the sixth round of the Bundesliga. Orban scored with a blitz header in the opening 6 minutes, Sobosloe scored from a long distance, and Hydra scored in the 84th minute to seal the victory for RB Leipzig.

In the 6th minute, Leipzig RB defender Orban scored with a header, Dortmund trailed 0-1.

lei bvb 2.gif

In the 33rd minute, RB Leipzig made a quick counterattack, and Werner’s cross was destroyed by Wolff.

lei bvb 3.gif

In the 45th minute, Sobosloe scored a long-range shot and Leipzig RB led by two goals.

lei bvb 4.gif

In the 84th minute, Leipzig RB made a steal in the frontcourt, Werner sent a cross, Hydra easily scored, and Leipzig RB led by 3 goals.

Dortmund lineup: Alexander Meyer/Meunier, Sule, Nico Schlottbeck, Guerrero/Ozjan (69′ Njinma), Bellingham/Wolf (58′ Muco Co), Reus, Brandt (58′ Giovanni Reina) / Modeste (86′ Emre Can)

See also  Virtus, misstep in the playoffs with Castelfranco Pisa: "We were too tense"

You may also like

Volleyball world, the report cards of Italy-Slovenia: Lavia...

Tennis, Swiatek beats Jabeur in two sets and...

Playing one more player is still unable to...

Samp-Milan, Pioli: “Important victory because sweaty and desired”

fear!Chen Xingtong won the championship again and rose...

Verstappen: “I want to win I don’t care...

Serie A-Laspadori lore Mario Rui to give Naples...

Verstappen: “I want to win I don’t care...

Bundesliga-Sobosloy assists + world wave + instigated Leipzig...

End of an era at Fisi Veneto, Roberto...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy