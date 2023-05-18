Bundesliga, 2nd and 3rd leagues: What decisions can be made at the weekend?

As of: 05/17/2023 6:28 p.m

Which premature decisions can be made in the leagues in German professional football, what is already definitive in the final spurt of the 2022/23 season? An overview of the Bundesliga, the 2nd Bundesliga and the 3rd division.

The Bundesliga and the championship

FC Bayern Munich goes into the penultimate matchday with a one-point lead over Borussia Dortmund. If Munich wins on Saturday (from 6:20 p.m. live in the radio report on sportschau.de) against RB Leipzig, and BVB loses on Sunday (from 3:20 p.m., live in the radio report on sportschau.de) at FC Augsburg, FC Bayern is the champion on Sunday evening. In the event of a draw and/or a defeat by Bayern and/or a win by Dortmund, the title decision will be postponed to the 34th matchday.

The Bundesliga and the Champions League places

RB Leipzig, third in the table with 60 points, has the best chance of qualifying for the Champions League early. If they win on Saturday (from 6:20 p.m. live in the radio report on sportschau.de) at FC Bayern, Leipzig will surely be through. In the event of a draw, only if fifth-placed SC Freiburg (56 points) does not win against VfL Wolfsburg on Friday (from 8:20 p.m. live in the radio report on sportschau.de). In the event of a SC defeat, Leipzig is already certain as a Champions League participant before their own game.

1. FC Union Berlin (59 points, fourth place) moves into the premier class early if they score at least one point at TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and Freiburg on Saturday (from 3:20 p.m. live in the radio report on sportschau.de). previously lost. If Freiburg gets a point, Union has to win in order to be mathematically overtaken by the sports club. If Freiburg wins, the final decision between the two clubs will not be made until the last day of the game.

The Bundesliga, the Europa League and the Conference League

The allocation of places in the lower class European Cup competitions is more complicated. In fifth place (56 points), SC Freiburg is already guaranteed a place in the Europa League if it doesn’t qualify for the Champions League after all. It gets complicated in the places behind. VfL Wolfsburg (6th place, 49 points), Bayer Leverkusen (7th place, 49 points), Eintracht Frankfurt (8th place, 46 points) and Mainz 05 (9th place, 45 points) can still dream of participating in international business.

Basically, German football has seven places in the European Cup in the 2023/24 season: four teams have qualified for the group stage of the Champions League, the DFB Cup winner and one Bundesliga team for the group stage of the Europa League, one team for the playoffs of the Europe Conference League.

Of course, the allocation of places depends on the performance on the last two matchdays, but also on the outcome of the DFB Cup final and the Europa League final. Read more about the details here:

Only one thing is certain: the bottom of the table will not qualify for the European Cup via the league.

The Bundesliga and relegation

Theoretically, the two direct relegated teams could be certain on the coming matchday. If Hertha BSC (18th place, 25 points) lost or drew against VfL Bochum on Saturday (from 3:20 p.m. live in the radio report on sportschau.de), the capital club would no longer be able to save it, regardless of other results.

VfB Stuttgart (17th place, 29 points) will be relegated on Matchday 33 if the team loses in Mainz on Sunday (from 3:20 p.m. live in the radio report on sportschau.de) and Schalke lose to Frankfurt (Saturday, from 3.20 p.m. live in the radio report on sportschau.de), Bochum at Hertha (Saturday, from 3.20 p.m. live in the radio report on sportschau.de) and Hoffenheim against Union (Saturday, from 3.20 p.m. live in the radio report). at sportschau.de).

A decision about relegation rank 16 could also be made: Schalke 04 (16th place, 30 points) would have to lose at home to Eintracht Frankfurt and Bochum and TSG Hoffenheim would have to win their games at the same time.

The 2nd Bundesliga and promotion

SV Darmstadt 98 could celebrate promotion against Magdeburg on Friday evening (from 6.20 p.m. live in the radio report on sportschau.de) in their own stadium. It is the third match ball for Darmstadt, but the club lost the first two games. With a win, Darmstadt would have 67 points and could no longer be caught by third-placed Hamburger SV.

1. FC Heidenheim could also be promoted, it would be the club’s first promotion to the Bundesliga. On the 33rd match day it could be time when Heidenheim wins the home game against Sandhausen on Saturday (from 3.20 p.m. live on the radio report on sportschau.de) and later in the evening Hamburger SV against Fürth (from 8.20 p.m. live on the radio report at sportschau.de) loses.

The 2nd Bundesliga and relegation

It’s very exciting in the table cellar of the 2nd league. Jahn Regensburg is a guest at Eintracht Braunschweig on Saturday (from 1 p.m. live in the radio report on sportschau.de), only a win will help them. If Regensburg (17th place, 28 points) does not win, relegation is certain. This also applies to SV Sandhausen (18th place, 28 points), who are also challenged at 1. FC Heidenheim (from 1 p.m. live on the radio report on sportschau.de).

Arminia Bielefeld (16th place, 33 points) could at least secure the relegation rank in the East Westphalian derby against SC Paderborn on Saturday (from 1 p.m. live in the radio report on sportschau.de). This is even possible in the event of a defeat, if Regensburg and Sandhausen don’t win or only play a draw.

With a win, Bielefeld could also move up to 15th place before the last matchday, but 1. FC Nürnberg should at most play a draw on Sunday (from 1.30 p.m. live in the radio report on sportschau.de). 14th place is possible if Eintracht Braunschweig (14th place, 36 points) loses on Saturday (from 1.30 p.m. live in the radio report on sportschau.de).

The 3rd league and promotion

SV Elversberg (70 points) can get promoted on matchday 37. The leader is still four points ahead of the pursuers Dynamo Dresden and Wehen Wiesbaden, five points ahead of 1. FC Saarbrücken and six over VfL Osnabrück. Second in the table SC Freiburg II cannot be promoted to the second division as a reserve team.

At the weekend, SV 07 meets SV Wehen Wiesbaden. A win there and Elversberg would be a promoted team. The club could also rise with a draw, but Dynamo Dresden should not win for that. Then Elversberg would no longer be able to take one of the first two places.

The 3rd league and the relegation

The first two relegations in German professional football in the 2022/23 season have been determined: SpVgg Bayreuth, who only got promoted before this season, are going down to the regional league again. FSV Zwickau has also been relegated two games before the end of the season.

The adventure of the 3rd league is over for SpVgg Bayreuth after just one year. Due to the 1: 3 against Viktoria Cologne, the Upper Franconia can no longer make it into the league.

more Dynamo Dresden has defended the direct promotion place and officially sent the friendly FSV Zwickau into the regional league with a narrow away win. Niklas Hauptmann was Dynamo’s man of the day.

more

Two more relegated players are still being sought. It could hit SV Meppen (34 points) and VfL Oldenburg (35) next weekend. Meppen has to win and hope for a defeat by Hallesches FC (38 points), Oldenburg too only needs wins.

Theoretically, Rot-Weiss Essen (41 points) could also be relegated. One point from two games is enough for RWE to stay up in the league.