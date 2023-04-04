Status: 04/04/2023 12:41 p.m

Sebastian Hoeneß tackles the difficult task as the new coach of VfB Stuttgart full of euphoria. It was “something special and an honor to sit here,” said the 40-year-old at his official presentation at the bottom of the Bundesliga table on Tuesday.

“For me, VfB is a special club. I’ve been in the stadium here since I was a kid,” said Hoeneß, who played in Stuttgart himself as a youth. VfB signed him on Monday to succeed Bruno Labbadia.

Cup quarter-finals in Nuremberg: Hoeneß before his first game as VfB coach

The time until the first competitive game in the DFB Cup quarter-finals at second division club 1. FC Nürnberg on Wednesday (6 p.m./ live in the audio stream) is “short and sweet”, said Hoeneß. He therefore approaches the preparation “with a certain amount of pragmatism”. In general, however, he has a “clear idea” of how he wants to play in the future. According to the coach, he wants to see courageous attacking football. He knows the Stuttgart team well. “She has potential and high individual quality.” It is now necessary to put them on the field. In the short term, he wanted to “change the mood” in the Swabians who had not won in five games, said Hoeneß.

Quarterfinals: The game kicks off on April 5th, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. VfB Stuttgart plays in Nuremberg. Reportage: Marcel Seufert and Philipp Eger.

VfB bosses defend Labbadia separation schedule

Sports director Fabian Wohlgemuth and CEO Alexander Wehrle meanwhile defended the decision-making process of the Bundesliga club, which was threatened with relegation, when it came to separating from coach Bruno Labbadia. “If it takes too long, then it’s a stalemate. But if it goes quickly, then it’s a set game,” said Wohlgemuth, “we had talks with everyone involved and that’s why it was a respectful separation.”

Wohlgemuth said there was a conscious decision not to react during the international break. “First of all, we are of the opinion that we will not get any further with an inconsistent personnel policy and that is why we have reassessed the situation from game to game and discussed that we will give each other a chance together. We were hoping for a trend reversal,” said the 44 -year-olds. Two days after the 3-0 defeat at 1. FC Union Berlin on Saturday, those responsible then decided to release Labbadia.

This is how the fans react to the change of coach

Most VfB fans agree that the change of coach was necessary. As far as the new Hoeneß personnel is concerned, the mood differs. Not everyone still believes in staying up with the new coach. Some hope that the change of coach will give them new impetus and more cohesion in the team. But the uncertainty among the fans is palpable.

However, they all share one thing: the hope that VfB will remain in the first division.