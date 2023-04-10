Sport and religion – an ambivalent relationship. (imago/Schöning)

Easter is the most important religious holiday of the year for Christians. But on Good Friday, a silent public holiday, there is an international match for the German women’s national team, for example – and on Easter Sunday, the day of Jesus’ resurrection, regular Bundesliga football is played. In England, on the other hand, Boxing Day takes place regularly on Boxing Day – a normal match day in the Premier League.

“You could be more considerate”

Elsbeth Beha, President of the Catholic Sports Association DJK in Germany, doesn’t think it’s a good thing that official sporting events take place during church high festivals. “That surprises me. We are still a Western-Christian-oriented world. And at Christmas or Easter you could be more considerate,” said Beha in the Deutschlandfunk sports talk. On the other hand, half of society does not feel that it belongs to any Christian church: “Society is probably divided there.”

Another example of the connection between sport and religion: In Islam, the fasting month of Ramadan has been taking place since March 22nd and will continue until April 21st. Many Muslims do not eat or drink anything from dawn to dusk – as do many players from Genclikspor Recklinghausen, a Turkish and Muslim football club in which people from many different countries and with different religions play together. A local newspaper recently ran the headline: “Players are fasting despite the relegation battle”. Is the sport in the public eye above the beliefs of the players?

Praying together in the cabin

“Yes, that’s the way it is,” says Muharrem Gürbüz, CEO of Genclikspor, adding: “Religion is all well and good, but you should just let the boys play. Fasting always sounds so bad. But they have their bodies trained and coped with it. And fasting together also connects, “said Gürbüz in the Dlf sports talk. Recently, his team played against another Turkish team in the relegation battle, which is also fasting: “They even prayed with us in the dressing room before the game.”

Sport and religion can benefit from each other. This is also the opinion of DJK President Elsbeth Beha. “Sport is a low-threshold offer for everyone and you also understand each other non-verbally. For me, sport is the best way to bring people together and balance each other out.” In Recklinghausen, Muharrem Gürbüz invites his players to the Sugar Festival right after Ramadan, to have a barbecue and celebrate together.” I think sport connects. And it’s also nice to get to know other cultures. For example, our Serbian-Orthodox players celebrate Christmas later. And that’s how you can learn from each other.”

“Church and sport can learn from each other”

Learning from each other: The DJK has also made this its task. The association sees itself primarily as a Christian value-oriented association, but would also like to have an impact on society as a whole. Values ​​such as charity, respect for each other and creation, says President Elsbeth Beha, affect everyone and are also present in Islam: “We want to live them in our clubs and convey them to the outside world. We focus on people. Sport can transport that very well.”

At the DJK, church services are sometimes celebrated or devotions held during sporting events, meetings or conferences. Beha also sees opportunities to use sport to address people who otherwise have nothing to do with the church: “We have great competence there. And the Catholic Church could be more open and focus more on sport. Church and sport can also learn from each other.” Overall, however, Beha has the feeling that sport is tolerant towards religions.

“Religious discussions don’t belong on the soccer field”

Muharrem Gürbüz from Genclikspor Recklinghausen, on the other hand, believes that sport must become even more tolerant and that sport and religion must be promoted more. As an example, he cites an incident from Ligue 1, the first football league in France. There, the French Football Federation (FFF) has instructed its referees not to allow Muslim players to stop playing during the month of Ramadan. “To fight back in France in such a league, my dear Scholli.”

Nevertheless, Gürbüz generally advocates not mixing sport and religion too much. “These are two different things. Political and religious discussions don’t belong on the soccer field.” His club is therefore also open to players of all nationalities and religions. In addition to Turks, people from Hungary, Serbia, Germany and Nigeria are already playing in the club. “Sport is open to everyone – regardless of religious affiliation,” agrees Elsbeth Beha: “We don’t make a difference there.”