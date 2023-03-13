Graz are still nine points behind Salzburg after the 21st lap. In the end, Sturm is in action with WSG Tirol, which is also still in the race for the top six. Austria will meet Rapid at home in the big Vienna derby next Sunday. Coach Michael Wimmer’s team is sixth, one point ahead of WSG.

Two weeks after the 2-1 draw against Klagenfurt, Sturm offered a solid performance in front of their home crowd. Coach Christian Ilzer could be more than satisfied. He opted for a change, Alexandar Borkovic came on for the start of the week because David Affengruber was ill. Austria was missing a regular midfielder in Matthias Braunöder. According to Wimmer, the U21 team player was given a break, but Manfred Fischer started in the middle. Can Keles was new in the starting XI, winter signing Doron Leidner was there from the start for the first time.

Think about storming from the start

In the best of moods, Sturm quickly got into the game. The Grazers started to press early and got the Viennese into trouble. The Ilzer-Elf took out a few corners early on, Emegha approached the goal dangerously for the first time with one of them (12′). Austria tried to build up the game in an orderly manner, but often got themselves into trouble with inaccurate passes. This resulted in an avalanche of chances for Graz from the 25th minute.

Christian Früchtl parried a Prass shot in installments, the former Austrian Sarkaria managed the feat of pushing the ball past the empty goal from a few meters (26th). Sarkaria then headed the ball and Früchtl was the winner again (28′). Emegha didn’t get the right shot from a promising position (30′).

However, the Dutchman still had an opportunity: Austria defender Johannes Handl made a blunder that turned into a quick counterattack. Emegha made room and finished well this time. The attacker cheered in “baby bump” style.

Compensation with first shot on goal

The spell seemed broken for Sturm, but like two weeks ago against Klagenfurt, the cold shower came immediately. A Jukic free kick sailed into the Graz penalty area, Tabakovic was able to head in for his sixth goal in 2023 without any pressure. It was the visitors’ first shot on goal.

While Wimmer tried to rouse his team, Ilzer was annoyed about the free-kick given earlier and received a yellow card. Austria now had more access to the game, but could thank Früchtl again. This time Jukic lost the ball carelessly, his goalkeeper saved with his hand against Gazibegovic (45th).

Austria ultimately had no chance

The teams came out of the dressing room unchanged, Sturm were still under a lot of pressure. Alexander Prass acted as a booster, the international only lacked callousness in the final. In the end, Graz made the decision before the finish, with harmless Austrians contributing to the goals.

Before Emegha made it 2-1, the Viennese always came a step too late on a counterattack. Früchtl started the 3:1 with a bad tee shot, Reinhold Ranftl brought down Bryan Teixeira, who had just come on as a substitute, in the action that followed. Sarkaria was successful from the penalty spot.

At Austria Dominik Fitz made his comeback in the closing stages and was able to gain a few more minutes of match practice. The Viennese didn’t come close to a goal like in the entire second 45 minutes. Ranftl will be suspended in the derby after his yellow foul on the penalty kick.

votes on the game

Christian Ilzer (Sturm coach): “It was an impeccable performance from start to finish. We brought our potential and our energy to the pitch. A big compliment to my team. The downer, the madness was that it was 1-1 at the break. In the end, it was a well-deserved win. We were well prepared for the opponent. I knew we wouldn’t give up and the goals would come. From the 60th minute the roller rolled again.” To Emegha: “We already told him what to focus on. I’m happy that he was able to convert that into goals today.”

Michael Wimmer (Austria coach): “In the first half we didn’t get what we set out to do on the pitch. But with support from above and thanks to Früchtl, we were very lucky. We reacted immediately after falling behind with an equalizer and then were more present with good counter-pressing until the break. After the break I saw a changed, improved team in the first 20 minutes. After the chain of errors to 1:2 and the next goal conceded, it was a deserved victory for Sturm. The fact is, we lost to a top team, but we scored nine goals in the four previous games and will take the positives with us. We want to go into the derby full of energy.”

Admiral Bundesliga, 21. Round

Sunday:

Sturm Graz – Austria 3:1 (1:1)

Merkur Arena, 16,000 spectators, SR Ebner

Torfolge:

1:0 Open (34.)

1:1 Tabakovic (36.)

2:1 Open (65.)

3:1 Sarkaria (71./Elfmeter)

Sturm: Okonkwo – Gazibegovic, Wüthrich, Borkovic, Schnegg (86./Dante) – Gorenc-Stankovic – Hierländer (66./Teixeira), Horvat (78./Ljubic), Prass (86./Affengruber) – Sarkaria, Emegha (86./Fuseini)

Austria: Früchtl – Handl, Martins, Mühl – Ranftl, Jukic, Fischer, Leidner (81. (Fitz) – Keles (72./Braunöder), Tabakovic, Dovedan (72./Polster)

Yellow cards: Ilzer (coach) or Ranftl, Braunöder

The best: Emegha, Prass, Gazibegovic and Früchtl, Fischer