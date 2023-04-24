Bundesliga: Austria too “naive” in the fight for Europe

After the last-minute defeat against Austria Klagenfurt, in which Kosmas Gkezos scored the decisive penalty for the Carinthians in injury time, things were boiling at Wiener Austria. “Every time I give up the game in the last few minutes, it’s just bitter,” midfielder Fischer was upset on Sunday after losing to his opponent for a place in the European Cup. However, his own performance was “completely crap”, added Fischer, “the coach should actually smack each of us off”.

The favorites are still waiting for the first sense of achievement after the fourth game after the division of points. Against LASK (2: 2), Salzburg (3: 3) and Rapid (3: 3), Michael Wimmer’s team recently lost three possible victories. The German emphasized that his team “is not yet as stable as we would have hoped”. Perhaps there has been too much backslapping in the past few weeks, according to the Austria coach.

Later penalty makes Klagenfurt cheer Austria Klagenfurt has achieved an important victory in the fight for a place in the European Cup. The Carinthians celebrated a 2-1 away win against their direct competitor Austria Wien in the 26th round of the Admiral Bundesliga.

For Wimmer, it was the first defeat on the Austria coaching bench in the fifth home game since taking over in winter. “We had nine decent games, some very good ones. Now we lost a game. Nevertheless, I won’t quarrel with the team, they have quality”, the coach tried to calm down. His eleven had created a few chances to score, but before the duel at Sturm Graz on Wednesday (6.30 p.m.) there were also “many negative things” to discuss.

Lack of concentration seals defeat

Manuel Polster in particular will want to forget the game as quickly as possible. The 20-year-old left winger from Vienna violently knocked Solomon Bonnah from Klagenfurt down in the penalty area shortly before the end and thus ultimately initiated the defeat. “It was absolutely unfocused,” annoyed Wimmer, who had also shown himself surprised by the changed basic order of Klagenfurt with a five-man chain.

GEPA/Armin Rathner



The first goal from a standard situation also caused a lot of purple frustration – especially for the coach. “It’s particularly annoying because we’ve been talking about it the whole week that the standards in Klagenfurt are going to the second pole,” said Wimmer. Fischer was visibly angry: “That annoys me the most. To make a video analysis even more often, even more precisely and even more specifically, where it’s only about defending the second pole, that’s not possible at all. I’m completely at a loss for words.”

The long-term issue of license should soon be history. The Viennese submitted everything to the Bundesliga protest committee on time, as board member Gerhard Krisch confirmed in the first instance after the eligibility to play for the coming season was not granted. A decision will be made by Thursday at the latest, but it could also be on Monday or Tuesday. Some guarantees are said to have been set up as financial security for the existing security. According to reports, however, the probability that these guarantees will become effective in the future is low.

Pacult celebrates his “Upper Greek”

Coach Peter Pacult’s Klagenfurt team, on the other hand, celebrated their first win in the championship group thanks to their Greek double goal scorer Gkezos. Before that, they had suffered the same number of defeats in three games. With the first success, the Carinthians closed in sixth place six games before the end of the season with 18 points to Wiener Austria (19) and Rapid (20) in the race for a place in the top five.

Unsurprisingly, Pacult was in a brilliant mood on Sunday afternoon after the Klagenfurt team had won their first game in Vienna. “We are happy about this success. We’re happy to take the three and then we’ll see what comes out in the next few weeks,” said the Viennese, whose team has already scored 18 standard goals this season. The recipe for success? “You’re a good head. And our Upper Greek was in good shape again,” said Pacult about match winner Gkezos.