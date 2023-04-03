In the fight for a place in the European Cup, the Austrians strive for consistently good performances in the master group. The Wimmer-Elf wanted to build on the derby against Rapid (2-0) two weeks ago against Linz. “We managed that in no time,” said the 42-year-old German, who was particularly dissatisfied with the first half. “We had no control, lost the ball too early and couldn’t get hold of it in the tackle. That’s how bad the game feels for a player, just like it feels bad for me outside.”

While Doron Leidner and Haris Tabakovic were still among the match winners against Rapid, both were largely sidelined by LASK. Leidner was substituted at halftime with calf problems. The fact that Austria almost got three points was due to two goals worth seeing from a distance by Matthias Braunöder and Reinhold Ranftl. In particular, the 1-0 by the ÖFB-U21 team player via direct acceptance fulfilled all categories for the goal of the month.

Austria awards home win after dream goals Wiener Austria and LASK broke up 2-2 (0-0) at the start of the championship group in the Admiral Bundesliga on Sunday. The hosts took a 2-0 lead within a few minutes through dream goals, but the Upper Austrians still earned a deserved point.

Dream goals are not enough

“I’ve seen the ball fly – it’s all or nothing, I hit it perfectly,” said the 21-year-old. Ranftl netted against his ex-club and then cheered foam-dampened, but admitted: “If I’m completely honest, it was one of my goals to score against LASK. I had a good time there, but at some point it will be over,” said the 31-year-old, who took a bloody face wound “as a souvenir” from the game.

GEPA/Armin Rathner



The fact that it was only enough for one point in the end was due to LASK, which was the better team for long stretches. This was also recognized by the opponent. “If you see the entire game, it was well deserved for LASK. The goals conceded were cheap, especially the 2:1 shouldn’t happen like that. You just have to defend that better,” said Ranftl.

LASK not satisfied with a draw either

Although the defeat could just be avoided, the Upper Austrians were less satisfied with the division of points than the Viennese. “Honestly, I’m sadder today that we missed the threesome. It’s just that we were by far the better team except for a few minutes, but in football that doesn’t mean that you leave the field as the winner,” explained LASK coach Dietmar Kühbauer after the game.

It was noticeable with the people from Linz that they again had better physique and more staying power in the finish. In the spring, the athletes scored game-winning goals shortly before the end against Austria, Hartberg (2:2), WSG Tirol (3:2), Lustenau (1:0) and against Ried (1:1). “That also speaks for their mentality and their passion,” said Kühbauer in praise of his team.

These qualities are needed against Sturm Graz. The second in the table is an away opponent in the ÖFB Cup semi-finals (Thursday, 8.30 p.m., live on ORF1), then also on Sunday in the league in Upper Austria. In the next round, Austria travels to the champions in Salzburg – again a kind of location determination for the violets. “Only if we are active, courageous and present can we stand up to it. If we don’t trust ourselves, then we have problems. The nice thing about the championship round is that it is mercilessly uncovered,” said Wimmer.