Original title: Football – Bundesliga: Bayern beat Werder Bremen

On November 8, Bayern Munich player Gnabry (right) competed with Werder Bremen player Anthony Rong during the game.

On the same day, in the 14th round of the 2022-2023 Bundesliga, Bayern Munich defeated Werder Bremen 6-1 at home.

On November 8, Bayern Munich player Sane (left) competed with Werder Bremen player Anthony Rong during the game.

On November 8, Bayern Munich player Mazrawi (middle) competed with Werder Bremen players Anthony Rong (left) and Gruyev during the game.

On November 8, Bayern Munich player Grafenbech (left) competed with Werder Bremen player Gross during the game.

On November 8, Bayern Munich player Goretzka (left) competed with Werder Bremen player Anthony Rong during the game.

On November 8, Bayern Munich players celebrated their victory after the game.

On November 8, Bayern Munich player Muciara (left) competed with Werder Bremen player Friedel during the game.

On November 8, Bayern Munich player Shupo Moting missed a penalty kick in the game.

On November 8th, Bayern Munich player Goretzka in the game.

On November 8, Bayern Munich player Hernandez (left) competed with Werder Bremen player Velikovic during the game.

On November 8, Werder Bremen goalkeeper Pavlenka failed to save a shot from Bayern Munich player Gnabry.

On November 8th, Bayern Munich player Gretzka celebrates a goal during the game.