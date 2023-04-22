Bundesliga: Championship door open for BVB – FC Bayern goes under in Mainz

Dhe FC Bayern lost 1:3 (1:0) at Mainz 05 in the Bundesliga on Saturday afternoon and now threatens to gamble away the championship after being eliminated from the cup and Champions League. Sadio Mané put Thomas Tuchel’s team ahead in the 29th minute.

After the change, the game turned completely. Ludovic Ajorque (65′), Leandro Barreiro (73′) and Aaron Martin (79′) scored for Mainz. Bayern remain first, but Borussia Dortmund can move ahead by one point in the table with a win against Eintracht Frankfurt (kick-off at 6.30 p.m.).

More to come.