Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt is seeking a lawsuit

Rafael Borré regular player? That was the case when fellow striker Randal Kolo Muani hadn’t gone hunting for goals for Eintracht – last season. This season, the man who converted the decisive penalty in the Europa League final against Glasgow Rangers has mostly watched the activities of the Frankfurt playmates, initially from the bench.

Not anymore. At least this Saturday, when VfB Stuttgart, which is still fighting relegation, presents itself in the Frankfurt Arena, which is sold out with 50,000 visitors (3.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on Sky), Borré will be in the starting XI. And also on Wednesday (9 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Champions League and on DAZN), when the second leg in the Champions League takes place in Naples without Eintracht-Frans, the Colombian will be one of the eleven chosen.

Coach Oliver Glasner decided early on who should replace the attacking Dane instead of Jesper Lindström, who was out for several weeks due to an ankle injury. “Borré has more than earned it,” said the Frankfurt soccer coach on Thursday about the logical nomination of the South American. “He’s always fully motivated, always good for a goal – and always at the service of the team,” Glasner praised his 27-year-old attacker.

Borré’s qualities

In the past Bundesliga season, when Borré was the first choice almost throughout, he scored eight goals and contributed six assists. This season, in which one of Sevilla’s ‘heroes’ has only started three times and has made 18 short appearances, has two goals in his personal stats.

