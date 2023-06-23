Bundesliga: Clubs are warming up for the anniversary season

The new season will begin with the first round of the Uniqa ÖFB Cup, which will take place from July 21st to 23rd. A week later, from 28 to 30 July, the Bundesliga’s 50th anniversary season kicks off. The championship will be played regularly until April 24th/25th. May 2024. About bringing the championship final forward to 18./19. May 2024 would only be decided when the European Championship qualification was confirmed. The schedule for the new season is expected to be published on Friday.

In the coming weeks, there are also numerous test matches for the clubs. Big opponents are – at least in the preliminary plans – but few and far between. SCR Cashpoint Altach has invited an attractive sparring partner at the end, Vorarlberger will welcome FC Villarreal in their own stadium on July 18th. On the same day, runners-up Sturm Graz hosted the Turkish champions Galatasaray Istanbul, hosted by ÖFB U21 team player Yusuf Demir. A day later, Rapid makes a guest appearance at CL participants Union Berlin.

Newly promoted Blau-Weiss Linz celebrates the inauguration of the new stadium on July 15 (6:00 p.m.) with a game against Dutch runners-up PSV Eindhoven played by ÖFB team kicker Philipp Mwene.

Bundesliga contests 50th season

To mark the anniversary, a separate logo was developed for the new season. “The logo should accompany the season. It will be present on all player jerseys. From our point of view, that is consistent and appropriate,” said CEO Christian Ebenbauer. In addition, history, legends and the Austrian football identity are to be increasingly displayed in the coming season.

Preparation program of the twelve Bundesliga clubs

Salzburg

Trainingsstart: June 26

Test matches: June 30 against Ferencvaros Budapest (6 p.m., St. Johann), training camp from July 1 to 8 in Saalfelden, July 4 against Legia Warsaw (6 p.m., Saalfelden), July 8 against FC Nordsjaelland (3.30 p.m., Grünau ), July 15 against FC Slovacko (11.30 a.m., Eugendorf) and an as yet unknown opponent

Storm Graz

Trainingsstart: 23. June

Test matches: June 24 against TSV Kirchberg (4:00 p.m., Kirchberg/Raab), July 1 against NS Mura (6:00 p.m., Tillmitsch), training camp from July 3 to 8 in Bad Waltersdorf, July 8 against Spartak Trnava (3:30 p.m., Bad Blumau) and Backa Topola (6 p.m., location open), July 14 against Partizan Belgrade (3 p.m., Graz) and Aris Limassol (6 p.m., Friedberg), July 18 against Galatasaray Istanbul (7 p.m., Graz)

SHOT

Trainingsstart: 23. June

Test matches: June 24 against SPG Pregarten (6 p.m., Pregarten), July 1 against FC Admira (11 a.m., Linz), July 4 against 1860 Munich (5 p.m., Windischgarsten), July 14 against Debrecen (5 p.m., Linz) , July 15 against Vienna (4 p.m., Linz)

Rapid Vienna

Trainingsstart: 25 June

Test matches: June 30 vs. SCU Kilb (6:30 p.m., Kilb), training camp July 4-11 in Bad Tatzmannsdorf, July 4 vs. Dunajska Streda (time open, Dunajska Streda), two more tests as part of the training camp, July 19 against Union Berlin (6.15 p.m., Berlin)

Austria Vienna

Trainingsstart: June 30th

Test matches: July 1 against Schrems (6 p.m., Schrems), July 5 against FAC (5 p.m., Vienna), July 8 against Horn (5 p.m., Vienna), July 9 against Lilienfeld (4 p.m., Lilienfeld), July 14. July opponent open (Vienna), July 18 against Aris Limassol

Austria Klagenfurt

Trainingsstart: June 26

Test matches: July 1 against DSG Ferlach (5 p.m., Ferlach), July 7 against FC Liefering (3 p.m., Gmünd), July 11 against DSV Leoben (3 p.m., open), July 15 against SKN St. Pölten (3 p.m , Klagenfurt)

WAC

Trainingsstart: June 26

Test matches: June 30 against ATUS Velden (6.30 p.m., Velden), July 4 against DSV Leoben (6 p.m., Tainach), training camp from July 7 to 13 in Windischgarsten, July 8 against MSK Zilina (3.30 p.m., Windischgarsten), 11 July against VCS Debreceni (3:30 p.m., Windischgarsten), 14/15 July opponent open

Austria Lustenau

Trainingsstart: June 26

Test matches: June 30 against Grasshopper Club Zurich (2 p.m., Zurich/without spectators), training camp from July 6 to 8 in Lech, further friendlies open

WSG Tyrol

Trainingsstart: 24th of June

Test matches: June 27 against SK Hippach (6.30 p.m., Hippach), July 1 against Zillertal selection (5.30 p.m., Ried im Zillertal), July 8 against CSKA Sofia (5.30 p.m., Neustift), July 14 against SV Sandhausen (6.00 p.m., Wattens), July 18 against CFC Genoa (6.30 p.m., Moena)

TSV Hartberg

Trainingsstart: June 26

Test matches: June 30 at a tournament in Gleisdorf against FC Gleisdorf (6.30 p.m.) and GAK (7.15 p.m.), training camp from July 3 to 8 in Obertraun, July 5 against 1. FC Nürnberg (6 p.m., Bad Wimsbach), July 8 July against DSV Leoben (1 p.m., Donawitz), July 12 against Polissja Schytomyr (6 p.m., Pöllauberg), July 15 opponent open (2 p.m., Hartberg)

Articulated SCR

Trainingsstart: June 28

Test matches: June 30 against TSV Meckenbeuren (6:30 p.m., Meckenbeuren), July 8 against FC Luzern (4 p.m., Schruns), July 12 against FC Homburg (3 p.m., Altach), July 15 against FC Aarau (5 p.m., Altach). ), July 18 against Villarreal (7:30 p.m., Altach)

Blue and White Linz

Trainingsstart: June 26

Test matches: June 30 against SV Gallneukirchen (7 p.m., Gallneukirchen), July 1 against SV Pichl (6 p.m., Pichl bei Wels), July 4 against First Vienna (Schladming), July 8 against SKU Amstetten (St. Peter/Au ), 15 July vs PSV Eindhoven (18.00, Linz)