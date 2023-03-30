Salzburg coach Matthias Jaissle was partly optimistic and partly cautious in this regard. “We said from the start that we were preparing for a close race this season. We did get as many points in the regular season as we did last season – but the competition is also doing very well. Nevertheless, we are going into the championship round with a lot of confidence, ”emphasized the 34-year-old in a survey conducted by the APA.

Storm coach Christian Ilzer did not want to make a forecast. “Unfortunately, I’m not clairvoyant. We’re only concentrating on Sturm Graz,” said the Styrian. Dietmar Kühbauer, coach of third-placed LASK, is assuming the tenth championship in a row for the Mozart city-dwellers. “Even if they only have a three-point lead before the start of the final and Sturm therefore have a chance, it’s still the case for me: Salzburg is in a league of its own, over the ten games they will be hard to beat,” said the Burgenlander .

Two coaches trust Sturm Coup

Rapids Zoran Barisic also supported this thesis. “At first glance, things may seem a little tighter this year at the top of the table, but I expect that at the end of the day the champion will come back from Salzburg.” Austria Wien’s Michael Wimmer sounded similar. “I think Salzburg will become champions. But I believe that it can be a tight game until the end, because Sturm Graz also has a lot of quality.”

Hartberg coach Markus Schopp gave a simple “yes” when asked whether Salzburg’s title series would break. Austria Lustenaus Markus Mader is also speculating with a surprise. “It can be really exciting this year. Sturm are opponents to be taken very seriously and Salzburg are not as confident as they used to be. I believe in Sturm Graz, that would be something different – if it’s Salzburg again, it’s normal anyway.”

“Surprises can no longer be ruled out”

WAC coach Manfred Schmid was a little more reserved: “The two teams are not that far apart anymore. On the other hand, Salzburg still have the best squad and a three-point lead. Therefore, they are still the favorites for the championship title, but a surprise can no longer be ruled out.” Meanwhile, WSG Tyrol coach Thomas Silberberger does not believe in any surprises: “However, it will be closer this year than in previous years. Sturm has already come very close to Salzburg. But it’s not that far this year.”

Austria-Klagenfurt coach Peter Pacult suspects a reasonably close race with Salzburg as the winner. “Sturm Graz has a great team that can certainly pose a threat to Salzburg. They are also very well positioned in terms of the squad. But I reckon that Salzburg will be on top again in the end, especially since they can concentrate fully on the Bundesliga this year.” Ried trainer Maximilian Senft puts the chances in the title fight at 70:30 for Salzburg, Altach’s Klaus Schmidt, on the other hand, expects a clear one Matter. “No,” answered the Styrian when asked whether this time the champion would not be called Salzburg.