Bundesliga: Cologne professional Jonas Hector ends his career

Bundesliga: Cologne professional Jonas Hector ends his career

    MIRKO FRANK and PIERRE SCHOBER

At the end of the season it’s over!

Former national player Jonas Hector (32/43 internationals) ends his career in the summer. He will not extend his expiring contract with 1. FC Köln.

This was explained by FC coach Steffen Baumgart (51) after Cologne’s 3-1 win in Hoffenheim. Baumgart: “Jonas Hector has announced to the team that he will end his career in the summer. He will retire from professional football. He announced that to the boys after the game.”

The Cologne coach and managing director of Sport Christian Keller (44) were privy to Hector’s decision before the game.

Jonas Hector on the FC website: “After my family, it was important for me to first inform my team, the coaching team and the staff. For the moment, I don’t want to say more than that I’m incredibly grateful for what we have together at FC.”

Managing Director Christian Keller: “Today it felt right for him. After the season there will be time to celebrate him properly.”

After the game, Hector took the floor in the Cologne dressing room instead of Baumgart. After his speech, his teammates applauded for several minutes.

Hector moved from the small Saarland club SV Auersmacher to 1. FC Köln in 2010. After two seasons in the second team, he made the leap into the professional team in 2012/13, where he has been seeded in the second division ever since.

With Cologne, he was twice promoted (2014, 2019) to the 1st Bundesliga, where he has played 223 games so far. The biggest success with the “Geißbock-Elf” was qualifying for the Europa League in 2017.

