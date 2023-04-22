Bundesliga: Cologne’s Hector announces the end of his career in the summer

Status: 04/22/2023 7:39 p.m

Former national player Jonas Hector announced the end of his career after the 3-1 win with 1. FC Köln at TSG Hoffenheim.

“He announced to the team in the dressing room that he would be retiring from professional football in the summer” reported FC coach Steffen Baumgart on Saturday evening.

43 internationals

The 32-year-old Hector has played 43 international matches and more than 300 competitive games for Cologne since 2012. “After my family, it was important for me to first inform my team, the coaching team and the staff. For the moment, I don’t want to say more than that I’m incredibly grateful for what we have together at FC.” Hector shared via Twitter.