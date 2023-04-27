Bundesliga: Cup finalists get a boost of motivation

Three days earlier, still badly shaken by LASK, Rapid showed a completely different face against the favorites from Salzburg and got the much-needed boost for the cup final on Sunday in Klagenfurt. “The dress rehearsal was definitely a success, which gives us a lot of courage, positive energy and confidence,” said coach Zoran Barisic. His kickers would have set the bar pretty high with their performance. “We have to build on that, no more and no less,” demanded the 52-year-old.

Sturm coach Christian Ilzer also spoke of an extremely important victory, which was made even more valuable by the subsequent loss of points by Salzburg, who were now three points ahead at Rapid. On Sunday the Grazers had lost the direct duel with the “Bulls” with 0:2. Even with the storm, you can now confidently look forward to the final cup duel with Rapid. “We go into the cup final with a good feeling. It’s going to be a battle,” said Otar Kiteishvili, who started the turnaround against Austria with the goal to make it 2-2.

Strong performance with a drop of bitterness

The Georgian’s martial statement is also likely to be related to the performance of the Rapidlers, who are hoping for their first title since the 2008 championship and success in a cup final since 1995. Because despite a few failures, especially on the defensive, the Viennese gave the favorites more than just one game at eye level, especially in the first half in the Allianz Stadium. “Ernst Happel used to say that if you have problems on the defensive, then you just play offensively,” said Barisic. That was the case against Salzburg. Although Karim Konate gave the guests the lead from a tight angle (15th), Guido Burgstaller (44th) managed to equalize more than adequately.

“We were very active, courageous, very strong in running, strong in one-on-one combat. It was nice to watch from start to finish,” Barisic praised his team. The decision to only rotate in a targeted manner, including giving Marco Grüll a break at the beginning, can therefore be described as successful. “My wish was to get as many players as possible in shape for the cup final without losing the balance in terms of performance,” said the Rapid coach. Winger Nicolas Kühn benefited and satisfied Barisic with his comeback in the starting XI: “You could see that he was also a force to be reckoned with in the final.”

The only drop of bitterness for green and white was the exclusion of Michael Sollbauer in the 82nd minute. The Carinthian allowed himself to be provoked into assaulting Konate and now has to watch the cup final. Coach Barisic spoke of an “unnecessary” action. Burgstaller became even clearer: “We’ll miss him in the cup final, where we’re very thin on the ground in central defence. That hurts a lot, it was an absolutely stupid, stupid action.” Before Sollbauer, Leopold Querfeld, Christopher Dibon and Maximilian Hofmann had not been an issue for Sunday. Kevin Wimmer and Martin Moormann will probably form the central defence.

Storm survives “Tetschn”

Sturm passed a double test of character against Austria. Because the Grazers didn’t let themselves be thrown off track by a two-time deficit, nor by the referee’s controversial decisions – at least from their point of view. “We managed to overturn a game that had a lot of adversities,” said a marked striker Ilzer after the game. However, he did not want to sheepishly accept what he considered to be “incomprehensible” referee decisions. “It’s been so challenging for me mentally in the last few weeks. This powerlessness is really killing me,” said the 45-year-old.

Especially the penalty whistle, which resulted in 1:2, was difficult for the “Blackys” to digest. David Affengruber described the penalty whistle as “very controversial, incomprehensible with VAR” after blocking the ball with his upper arm according to the referee’s reading. The Grazers saw it completely differently, complaining about a hit on the shoulder. “It’s not easy when you keep getting a little Tetschn and you keep getting up,” remarked Affengruber, praising the reaction in the second half. “That’s really cool of us.”

With a double strike from Kiteishvili (62′) and Manprit Sarkaria (63′), who had previously made it 1-1 (23′), Graz turned the game around. Before that, Haris Tabakovic shot the guests in front twice (10th, 39th/penalty). But because the Austria defense could not withstand the pressure once again – for the third time in the last four games, the Viennese conceded three goals – the three points and the boost for self-confidence went to the Styrians. “We got a really good feeling. Now the full focus is on Sunday, hopefully we can win there too,” said Alexander Prass.

GEPA/Hans Oberlaender



Frustration in Salzburg and Vienna

Due to Graz’s comeback and their own loss of points at the same time, the lead from leaders Salzburg to Sturm shrank back to three points with five rounds left to play. “Of course the frustration is still great,” emphasized coach Matthias Jaissle. Not just because of the result. “The performance wasn’t good enough, so it was a fair 1-1,” said Jaissle. The absence of twelve squad players had a negative impact. “It’s a big challenge at the moment, but we’re not complaining and we’re not looking for excuses,” said the German. The existing squad could do better.

Jaissle is hoping that before the return game against Rapid in Wals-Siezenheim on May 7, “one or the other” ailing player will return. If not, Konate could play a major role again. The 19-year-old striker shone on his debut with a goal worth seeing from the tightest of angles. “He did well over long stretches, is a promising talent that the club will be happy about in the future,” suspected Jaissle. His team is only a spectator in the cup final – an unusual feeling. “It still hurts,” said Jaissle, who “doesn’t care at all” about the outcome.

The thorn was also deep in Austria after the defeat. “Two goals away from home should be enough to gain a point,” said coach Michael Wimmer. The coach described the “determined attacking football” as gratifying. Once again, however, the German had to blame his team for “lack of attention in defence”. Wimmer, who has been working since January, did not want to answer the question of quality, instead indirectly calling for patience: “We are not yet able to defend consistently for 90 minutes.” At least there was good news from the hospital: The Austria- Fan got off comparatively lightly with an arm fracture and a laceration.