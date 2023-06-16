Home » Bundesliga: Defender Moritz Jenz moves to VfL Wolfsburg
As of: 06/16/2023 4:23 p.m

Bundesliga club VfL Wolfsburg has signed defender Moritz Jenz. The 24-year-old played on loan for FC Schalke 04 in the past six months.

However, the transfer rights lay with the French first division club FC Lorient. According to VfL, the central defender signed a four-year contract in Wolfsburg.

“Moritz is a robust and strong defender, who is also characterized by enormous speed and a safe passing game,” said Wolfsburg’s sporting director Sebastian Schindzielorz. “Despite his young age, he has already gone through a few clubs and also has international experience.”

Schalke could not finance Jenz

Born in Berlin, Jenz switched to the youth department of FC Fulham in London at the age of 16. Before moving to Schalke, he also played for Scottish champions Celtic Glasgow in the Champions League.

Schalke would have liked to continue signing the 1.90 meter tall defender, but were no longer able to finance the transfer after relegation from the Bundesliga. With the commitments of Jenz and Cedric Zesiger from Young Boys Bern, Wolfsburg are also preparing for a possible sale of Micky van de Ven or Maxence Lacroix this summer.

