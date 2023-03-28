Status: 03/27/2023 3:38 p.m

The DFB sports court has sentenced VfL Wolfsburg and Eintracht Frankfurt to five-figure fines because fans burned off banned pyrotechnics.

As the German Football Association announced in Frankfurt/Main, the case of the Lower Saxony Bundesliga team is about the DFB Cup game at 1. FC Union Berlin on January 31, when VfL fans lit 15 Bengali fires and four rockets or flares. The club now has to pay 27,000 euros. Wolfsburg can use up to 9,000 euros of the fine for security or violence prevention measures.

Frankfurt also punished

The Frankfurters have to pay a total of 26,000 euros for three cases of unsportsmanlike conduct. Eintracht fans threw two cups onto the pitch in the Bundesliga game against FC Schalke 04 on January 21. In the match at SC Freiburg on January 25, 20 Bengal fires burned and before the game against Werder Bremen on February 18, four. Both clubs have agreed to the verdicts, which means they are final.