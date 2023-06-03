Home » Bundesliga: “Fireman” Schmidt leaves Altach
Bundesliga: "Fireman" Schmidt leaves Altach

Bundesliga: "Fireman" Schmidt leaves Altach

“Mission completed,” said the 55-year-old Styrian in the Sky interview. Altach the second found a happy ending after ten laps. “That’s how it should go down in history,” said Schmidt. He also rejected a “very fair, correct” offer from Vorarlberg for a specific reason “after careful consideration”.

“There may be one or the other possibility in the near future to be part of an international coaching team, I would like to keep the possibility open,” said Schmidt. He hopes for a station that is worthwhile. “But it’s not in my hands, so I want to enjoy the success and wait.”

Possible task on the “international stage”

It has been rumored for weeks that Schmidt could switch to a club in the English Premier League as Adi Hütter’s co-coach. For the time being, however, there are no official confirmations regarding Hütters’ next coaching destination. The outgoing Altach coach said goodbye to his players, the coaching staff and the fans with obvious emotion. After the end of the game, the kickers threw their coach into the airy heights. “The team really pulled along and the coaching team supported me every second,” said Schmidt.

Schmidt only succeeded Miroslav Klose at the end of March. The ex-world champion had not been able to convince in the “Ländle”. “I would like to thank Klaus very much on behalf of the SCR Altach. With his unique energy and humanity, he fulfilled the difficult mission of staying up in the league and was the big guarantee that we reached our goal,” said Altach’s managing director Christoph Längle.

Neo-sports director Kirchler demanded

After the interim solution, a new force has to be found again. As so often in recent years, there is no trace of continuity in the coaching position at Altach. “I’m sure I made certain mistakes,” said Längle, referring to the many changes in coaching and sporting directors. But it was not always the fault of the club, for example ex-coach Ludovic Magnin and ex-sports director Werner Grabherr had fled at their own request.

In any case, it is now up to the new sports director Roland Kirchler to find a new coach right away. The ex-ÖFB team player hopes for a longer term than his predecessor Georg Festetics, from whom the club separated again on Thursday after a little more than half a year. “It was like we had different opinions on different things. The interaction didn’t work to a certain extent,” said Längle.

