Bundesliga: Fourth victory for Sturm against Austria

As in the 3:2 in Graz a week and a half ago, the second in the table had to fight until the end. The newly crowned cup winner was 2-0 up in front of 13,000 spectators at the break thanks to goals from David Schnegg (21st) and Emanuel Emegha (42nd) but after the connecting goal from Matan Baltaxa (53rd) Austria still sensed their chance. In the end, the Viennese remained without a win in the master group and are now fifth on points with Austria Klagenfurt.

After the convincing cup victory against Rapid, Christian Ilzer had no reason to castling, the Grazers wanted to have put away the “exhaustion” of the celebrations. Only Alexandar Borkovic moved into central defense for the suspended David Affengruber. Captain Lukas Mühl was on the bench for Austria, while Matteo Meisl started in defence. Doron Leidner was not in the squad yet.

Sturm approached a goal for the first time two minutes after the first corner kick. Christian Früchtl was able to parry an increasingly long header from Jon Gorenc-Stankovic. Grazer stayed on the trigger. Emegha was difficult to control for the purple defence, while Haris Tabakovic was up in the air for the home side.

Alexander Prass and Stefan Hierländer hadn’t adjusted their sights properly before a standard situation gave Graz the lead: Schnegg climbed up unchallenged from a Gazibegovic free-kick from eleven meters and completed the goal. After half an hour, fouls on both sides caused tempers to heat up.

Tabakovic hit the side netting, Gruber failed to hit storm goalie Arthur Okonkwo – both times the offside flag went up. When Austria seemed a bit in the game, coach Michael Wimmer’s team made the next mistake. Meisl and Martins hindered each other on an Okonkwo tee shot, Emegha converted alone in front of Früchtl.

Mühl came to Austria after changing sides for Johannes Handl. Sturm seemed to be trying to bring the victory comfortably over time before the guests distributed a gift. Gazibegovic and Okokwo hesitated after a cross from Reinhold Ranftl. Baltaxa said thank you and scored his debut goal in the fifth league game.

Austria came up and was able to achieve partial success. Baltaxa’s header or a half-volley from Ranftl made Graz’ pulse beat faster. Ilzer had already put on his bench and brought in new offensive forces with Tomi Horvat and Bryan Teixeira. In the end, Grazer knew how to get the game over time. Austria could no longer develop a compelling possibility.

Michael Wimmer (Austria coach): “You can put it relatively briefly: It was a frightening first half. We weren’t in the game, we weren’t gripping, we were playing disembodied football. The key would have been presence on the second balls. We completely missed that. I didn’t have to say much during the break because the team knew they weren’t showing their true colors. In the second half we saw a different Austria. But with a two-goal deficit, it’s difficult to gain something against a top team like Sturm Graz.”

Christian Ilzer (Sturm coach): “In the end, it’s the result that counts. We laid the foundation for success in the first half. That was an extremely strong sign for everyone who thought we were tired from the celebrations. We put in a focused performance in the first half. In the second half, Austria gained extreme confidence after conceding a goal, they developed energy and fighting power. We needed time to balance the game. It was hard work against a team that is not a sure-fire success.”

Austria Vienna – Sturm Graz 1: 2 (0: 2)

Wien, Generali Arena, 13.011 Zuschauer, SR Kijas

0:1 Schnegg (21.)

0:2 Open (42.)

1:2 Baltaha (53.)

Austria: Früchtl – Handl (46./Mühl), Martins (90./Teigl), Meisl – Ranftl, Braunöder (78./Jukic), Fischer, Baltaxa (78./Polster) – Fitz – Gruber (85./Dovedan), Tabakovic

Sturm: Okonkwo – Gazibegovic, Wüthrich, Borkovic (69./Geyrhofer), Schnegg – Gorenc-Stankovic – Hierländer, Kiteishvili (66./Horvat), Prass (90./Böving) – Sarkaria (66./Teixeira), Emegha

Yellow cards: Fischer, Martins and Emegha, Schnegg

The best: Ranftl, Gruber, Fitz or Wüthrich, Gorenc-Stankovic, Emegha