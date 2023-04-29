Bundesliga: Freiburg trembles to victory in Cologne

As of: 04/29/2023 6:45 p.m

SC Freiburg took another step towards the Champions League with a 1-0 (0-0) win at 1. FC Köln. Ritsu Doan (53rd) scored the winning goal for Freiburg. The FC missed the early relegation.

With 56 points and fourth place, the Breigauer can continue to dream of the premier class. But nothing has been decided yet: Union Berlin is tied in third place, Leipzig is only two points behind SC in fifth place. FC still has the best chance of staying up in the league before the last matchday. The lead over the first relegation zone is seven points.

Opportunities on both sides

A clash between Freiburg’s Vicenzo Grifo and Cologne’s Eric Martel after about ten minutes caused the first moment of shock of the game – Grifo and Martel were knocked down. After a long break in treatment, they returned to the lawn. After that, Freiburg goalkeeper Mark Flekken was increasingly in focus. First he made a strong save against Linton Maina (20′), then against a Martel header (23′).

The game picked up speed: first Davie Selke missed the next FC chance after half an hour, then Marvin Schwäbe had to intervene for the first time against Lucas Höler in the Cologne goal. The game was on a very decent level – and offered another chance to score just before the break. Schwäbe showed his skills again against Höler, Skhiri’s diving header was just a few centimeters away from the FC lead.

FC with unsuccessful continuous printing

Freiburg came out better than the hosts after the break: Michael Gregoritsch failed at Schwäbe (47th). The SC rewarded itself for the strong initial phase – once again a standard led to success: Höler extended a corner to the second post, where Doan was allowed to head in completely free-standing. Gregoritsch missed the great opportunity to score the second Freiburg goal (59th).

FC reacted immediately and pushed SC in the back, sometimes all 22 players were in the guest half. Freiburg’s Philipp Lienhart tested his own keeper, who made an excellent save (68′). Substitute Steffen Tigges aimed just too high (80′), his header a short time later landed next to the goal. After that, Cologne was hardly dangerous in front of the goal, Freiburg defended the victory passionately and compactly.

Cologne to the derby in Leverkusen

On the 31st match day, 1. FC Köln are challenged away to Leverkusen (Sunday, May 7th, 2023 at 3:30 p.m.). Freiburg welcomes RB Leipzig the day before (3.30 p.m.).