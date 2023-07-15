Home » Bundesliga: Freiburg’s Christian Günter breaks his arm in a friendly win against Zurich
As of: 07/15/2023 6:46 p.m

Captain Christian Günter from SC Freiburg was injured in the clear success of the Bundesliga soccer team in the friendly against the Swiss first division team Grasshopper Club Zurich and needs an operation.

The national player was substituted on Saturday at 6: 1 (2: 0) after a collision with a bandaged arm and visibly dazed. While his colleagues were in a goal mood, Günter was already on his way to the hospital for an X-ray. “Broken” is the arm, said coach Christian Streich. “Now we’re trying to have an operation on him today. We hope it’s a clean break and you can put plates in it, then it wouldn’t be so bad.”

In front of just over 9,000 spectators – including 300 fans from Zurich – the Sport-Club took the lead in the first half through Merlin Röhl (34th minute) and Nicolas Höfler (37th). After the break, Streich exchanged the entire team, which then consisted of players from the third division squad. Many national players will not start training again until next week. But the youngsters didn’t make the guests look good either. Davino Knappe (53′), Maximilian Breunig (66′), Ji-han Lee (70′) and U17 European champion Noah Darvich (90’+3′) scored the goals in the second half. Substitute Filipe de Carvalho scored the consolation goal for Zürich (63′).

