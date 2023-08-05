Bundesliga friendlies: Leverkusen wins endurance test against West Ham United

Status: 05.08.2023 18:02

Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen won against West Ham United in the dress rehearsal for the start of the season. Stuttgart, Union Berlin, Leipzig, Bochum, Wolfsburg, Heidenheim and Freiburg also won.

One day after coach Xabi Alonso’s contract was extended, the “Werkself” defeated the English Conference League winners 4-0 (3-0). Newcomers Jonas Hofmann (9th) and Victor Boniface (38th), international Thilo Kehrer (24th, own goal) and Robert Andrich (70th, penalty) scored for Leverkusen.

Stuttgart beats Sheffield United

VfB Stuttgart has clinched its fifth win in six friendly games. VfB won 3-0 (2-0) against English Premier League promoted team Sheffield United and thus also celebrated a successful dress rehearsal for the start of the season. VfB striker Serhou Guirassy almost single-handedly decided the game with a hat-trick (9th, 14th, 59th). Curious: Croatian defender Borna Sosa was unable to travel to England due to lack of entry documents and was therefore not included in the squad.

Hoffenheim loses last friendly at FC Fulham

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim suffered a defeat in the last friendly before the start of the competitive game. The Kraichgauer lost 1: 2 (0: 0) at the English Premier League club FC Fulham. In the second half, Raul Jimenez (52nd minute) gave the hosts the lead, Hoffenheim’s Grischa Prömel equalized just five minutes later. Overall, the hosts were the better team after the break, so Calvin Bassey’s 2-1 win (73′) was deserved.

Bochum wins against Luton

VfL Bochum won the first of two friendlies against English Premier League promoted Luton Town 2-1. Kevin Stöger took the lead, after Tom Lockyer equalized in the meantime, Takuma Asano scored the winning goal after the break.

Frankfurt season opening without goals

Eintracht Frankfurt did not get more than 0-0 in their official season opener against the English first division club Nottingham Forrest. The team of the new coach Dino Toppmöller missed some good opportunities.

Union wins dress rehearsal against Bergamo

Union Berlin is ready to go. The Champions League participant won his last test before the first competitive game against top Italian club Atalanta Bergamo 4-1 (3-1). In the sold-out An der Alten Försterei stadium, Aissa Laidouni (8th), Kevin Behrens (25th) and Chelsea loanee David Fofana (28th) gave the Berliners a comfortable lead in the first half. Fofana (51st) followed up after the change of sides.

RB Leipzig wins last test

RB Leipzig’s record transfer Lois Openda is in a goal mood before the season opener. The 23-year-old Belgian, who is to replace Christopher Nkunku, who has moved to Chelsea, in the DFB Cup winners, scored twice in the successful 3-0 (2-0) dress rehearsal against the Spanish first division club UD Las Palmas (24th, 34th) . Newcomer Benjamin Sesko (57th) followed up after the break.

Wolfsburg draw against Sassuolo

VfL Wolfsburg ended the first of two friendlies after the family festival with a draw: Head coach Niko Kovac’s team played 1-1 against Italian first division side Sassuolo Calcio. Jonas Wind gave the green-whites the lead in the arena in the 27th minute before the visitors were able to equalize before the half-time whistle through Nedim Bajrami (42′).

Gladbach does not lose a friendly

Borussia Mönchengladbach ended the pre-season without losing a friendly. The 2: 2 (2: 2) against the French first division team Montpellier HSC was the sixth test match of the Bundesliga football team under new coach Gerardo Seoane, Gladbach did not win only two of them. However, after goals from newcomer Grant-Leon Ranos (20th minute) and Julian Weigl (34th), the Seoane team lost a two-goal lead and had to concede the equalizer before the break.

Heidenheim wins dress rehearsal against Hellas Verona

Shortly before its first season in the Bundesliga, 1. FC Heidenheim once again boosted its self-confidence. The promoted team from the Ostalb won a test match against the Italian first division club Hellas Verona 3: 2 (1: 2). Captain Patrick Mainka (11th minute), striker Marvin Pieringer (49th) and striker Tim Kleindienst (59th) scored for coach Frank Schmidt’s team. The goals for the guests were scored by Milan Djuric (4th) and Cyril Ngonge (25th).

Freiburg wins against Empoli

SC Freiburg’s dress rehearsal for the new season was a success. At the start of the season, the Bundesliga soccer club defeated the Italian first division club FC Empoli 2-0 (1-0) in front of 23,600 spectators. Lucas Höler scored the lead for SC in the 33rd minute. In the second half, Michael Gregoritsch followed suit.

