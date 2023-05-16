Bundesliga: Gladbach and Farke – there is speechlessness

Status: 05/15/2023 5:14 p.m

Criticism of Borussia Mönchengladbach coach Daniel Farke grows after the appearance at Borussia Dortmund. A successor for the 46-year-old is already being discussed.

Extraordinary calm has returned to Borussia Mönchengladbach. Not in terms of the sporting situation and in particular the desolate appearance last Saturday (May 13th, 2023) at Borussia Dortmund (2: 5). This game should continue to be an (unpleasant) topic internally for those responsible at Borussia and also for the supporters of the traditional club from the Lower Rhine.

Virkus: Farke coach until the end of the season

Rather, the speechlessness occurred around and with coach Daniel Farke. On the Sunday after that, the Gladbach football coach led the training. The otherwise so eloquent and explanatory Farke no longer wanted to express himself publicly, and the club management initially kept a low profile about the future of the coach.

On Monday, sports director Roland Virkus Farke then expressed his confidence – at least until the last two games. “We want to end the season now, also with this coach. There is no question that we will part with Daniel Farke in the next two weeks,” said sports director Roland Virkus of the Rheinische Post and also explained his initial silence: ” After a game like that, you want to deal with your emotions first. That’s why I didn’t want to say anything immediately afterwards. I was totally disappointed, the game really took me away.”

After the last game of the season, they want to “get together and analyze everything, including the coach, of course,” said Virkus. “From the results of this analysis we will draw our conclusions. That’s what it’s all about, and it’s not just about the coach, it’s about everything.”

Listless performances

Farke should actually initiate the personnel change for the coming season. The Gladbach squad is facing major personnel changes, for example because top performers such as Marcus Thuram or Ramy Bensebaini as well as captain Lars Stindl will leave the club. Farke’s plans together with Virkus are already well advanced, most recently midfielder Julian Weigl was committed for around seven million euros.

However, the mood around Borussia is anything but good. The renewed lackluster appearance of the Farke team not only leaves the fans (“We’re fed up”), but also the sporting management at a loss. “I don’t need to make a flaming appeal for myself here. If we play like this here, we’re all on board,” said Farke after the BVB game. Exactly this question should be the thoughts of Virkus – who is responsible for the apparently little harmonizing composition of the squad – at the moment.

Balance sheet one relegation candidates

With just 39 points (and just one away win) from 32 games, Farke currently has their worst record in 12 years. 25 points from the past 27 games is actually a record of a relegation candidate. And Farke’s frequent and wordy arguments in the past that the quality of the squad is not sufficient for higher sporting goals sounds more like a shift in personal responsibility.

Last year, predecessor Adi Hütter was put on leave after just one year with 45 points. Farke can still reach this number, but only if his team wins the last two games in Leverkusen and against Augsburg.

A successor candidate is also already being discussed. Ex-professional Eugen Polanski, currently coach of the Gladbach U23, is considered a promising candidate. The next training session at Borussia is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon. Will the collective Gladbach speechlessness end then?