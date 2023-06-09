Bundesliga: Gladbach’s new coach Seoane – European Cup “not yet an issue”

Status: 09.06.2023 2:05 p.m

Borussia Mönchengladbach have introduced Gerardo Seoane as their new coach. Seoane is considered a trainer who can also be pragmatic – that should also be in demand at Borussia.

“We’d do well to go step by step. Of course, all clubs and all coaches want to play internationally. But I don’t think that should be an issue for today and the current situation.” Seoane said on Friday (June 9th, 2023) at his presentation.

Seoane, 44, was last employed as a coach at competitor Bayer 04 Leverkusen. He led the club to third place in his first season, 2021/22, with often decent football, but things didn’t go so well the following season. After a false start, Leverkusen parted ways with Seoane in October. Seoane had previously worked in Switzerland, where he worked with the Young Boys from Bern had become champion three times.

Hütter, Farke, Seoane – Gladbach starts for the third time in a row with a new coach

In the future, Seoane will train Borussia Mönchengladbach, he received a three-year contract. In Gladbach, Adi Hütter and Daniel Farke were most recently under contract as trainers, but only for one season each. Now Borussia is going into a season with a new coach for the third time in a row – and that’s not the only reason why they are taking a lot of risks.

“Everyone knows that the last few years have been difficult – be it with Corona or be it the transfer window that didn’t go as planned” said Seoane. “That’s why the financial possibilities aren’t the same as before.” And yet he also knows that Gladbach urgently needs new players.

Because top performers like Lars Stindl (KSC), Ramy Bensebaini (BVB) or Marcus Thuram (destination unknown) have left the club. Because regular players like Nico Elvedi and Florian Neuhaus only have one year under contract. And because the club is fundamentally dependent on transfer income and has to generate income.

In the future, young players should play a central role in Gladbach again. “Part of the Borussia path is working with young talent. I’m willing to take this path.” said Seoane.

Seoane, the Pragmatist

He is, said Seoane, already in contact with sporting director Roland Virkus to analyze the squad: “What do we have? What do we need?” A little more speed wouldn’t hurt, at least that’s what Seoane was able to coax. Otherwise he expressed no wishes, at least not publicly.

It fits the image that Seoane has made itself in Germany. Seoane had already played handsomely and offensively in Leverkusen, but also changed in times of crisis and chose a more pragmatic approach. As a pragmatist, he should also be in demand in Mönchengladbach.