Bundesliga: Gollowitzer new president of Austria

Hensel, who has been President since 2018, had made the office available. “I am overwhelmed by the great support of the Austria members. I can promise one thing: as president, I will give everything for the club. I’ve been connected to Austria for a long time and deep in my heart I’m a violet,” said Gollowitzer in a first statement.

Unlike his predecessors, the 50-year-old takes over Austria in the most turbulent times. The financial situation of the club is still precarious, the traditional club only received the license this year at the second attempt. “The ultimate goal is to bring economic stability to the club so that we can invest more in the sport again,” said Gollowitzer.

Financial situation major challenge

The financial situation is a big challenge. “But I am absolutely convinced that we can achieve the turnaround, because Jürgen Werner brings a lot of sporting know-how to the board and Austria also has great economic potential with one of the best business networks in Austria.”

More budget for the first team of the violets should be screwed. Currently, 70 percent would be spent on administration, but not 30 percent on game operations. “The goal must be to get the sports budget to over 50 percent in the next one or two years,” said Gollowitzer. “Austria is still a football club, the most important asset is still there.”

Gollowitzer should win more sponsors

Winning more sponsors for the club will be one of the “great tasks” of the native of Burgenland. As president, Gollowitzer should use his contacts in business. A topic that Hensel was blamed for. There have been no major sponsorship deals in recent years. Austria had been looking for a permanent main sponsor for many years before the steel wholesaler Frankstahl, owned by Marcel Javor, an entrepreneur close to Austria, got on board last year.

Hensel announced his retirement in March. In April, the board of directors unanimously agreed on Gollowitzer as the successor candidate. The law graduate has been a member of the Austria committees for a long time. He is currently deputy to the chairman of the supervisory board, Peter Kroha, in the AG, and in the association he was deputy to Robert Zadrazil on the administrative board. He resigned from this post in the course of the presidential election.

Before he became Managing Director of Wien Holding, Gollowitzer was Commercial Director of the Wiener Stadthalle for around five years from September 2018. In addition to his activities in business, he is also a member of the supervisory boards of the Jewish Museum of the City of Vienna and the United Theaters Vienna.