Bundesliga: Gollowitzer wants to make Austria fit for the title

98.67 percent of the regular Austria members gave Gollowitzer their approval on Monday evening. His freestyle was a formal act. Predecessor Frank Hensel had made the post available. The term of office of the former CEO of REWE International AG will go down in the history books of the club as mixed. The fact that Hensel made himself rare in public did not give him any plus points in his perception. His departure was also silent. There was no public statement.

Gollowitzer now wants to get everyone on board. He will be a very active president, “one who likes to communicate,” announced the managing director of Wien-Holding. Increasing sales, binding sponsors to the club and gaining more – the area of ​​responsibility is clearly defined: The Austrian, who says he is ardent, should use his contacts to create economic stability at the traditional club.

“The financial situation is well known. We have a high burden of liabilities that have accompanied us since the stadium was built. It will be necessary for us to reduce them significantly over the next few years,” said Gollowitzer. Economic stability should be the cornerstone so that a step forward can be taken in sporting terms. “I would like to have a sportingly successful Austria that plays in the top three and fights for the championship title from time to time, if possible,” said Gollowitzer.

Significantly increase the sports budget

More money needs to be invested in the development of the team. As sports director Jürgen Werner noted, there is an imbalance at Austria. Large sums of the budget do not go into the sporting area. “For us, we spend 70 percent on administration and almost 30 percent on sport itself. The goal must be to get the sports budget to over 50 percent in the next one or two years,” said Gollowitzer .

“Austria is still a football club, the most important thing we have for sale is on the pitch. If we are successful there, and investments are still necessary, everything will work all around,” explained the lawyer. In principle, it is important to take a step forward in sporting and economic terms year after year. Gollowitzer’s term of office is now four years.

Search for new Chief Financial Officer ongoing

The native of Burgenland will soon have to make decisions at management level. CFO Gerhard Krisch’s contract, which expires in 2024, will not be extended. According to Gollowitzer, a successor should be found “as soon as possible” so that he is on board at the start of the new season. The requirement profile is to be sharpened this week. There are already applications, says Gollowitzer. According to media reports, it is unclear whether Krisch will fulfill his contract.

As the new president, Gollowitzer is also in demand as a bridge builder. The fact that there is anything but unity in the various committees of the association is obvious per se. In recent months, however, the impression has often prevailed that personal sensitivities are standing in the way of development. “I hope that I will be able to reconcile the various committees and stakeholders that we have in the association,” Gollowitzer noted. He was hopeful: “I think I’ll be able to do it.”