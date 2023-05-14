Bundesliga: Hartberg fixes relegation with victory

Mamadou Sangare became the power winner for Hartberg. The 20-year-old from Mali scored the only goal of the game in the 13th minute and ensured that the Styrians are in third place with 21 points three rounds before the end of the qualification group and can even speculate with the European Cup play-off.

For Altach, on the other hand, the situation remains precarious. Vorarlberg, who had no chance for long stretches on Saturday, are still penultimate with 14 points and tied with bottom Guntamatic Ried. The key game in Upper Austria is on the program on Friday when the relegation candidates duel.

Hartberg fixes relegation TSV Hartberg has reason to celebrate on Saturday. The Styrians secured relegation in the Admiral Bundesliga with a deserved 1-0 win at Cashpoint Altach.

Altach clearly inferior

Only the guests were rewarded for an open, brisk opening phase: After a corner, the ball came to Sangare in the penalty area, who kicked in from a few meters away from goalkeeper Tino Casali. After that, not much happened until the break. The staid Altacher tried to find playful solutions without success and didn’t find a real chance against the well-placed guest defense.

An attempt by Atdhe Nuhiu wide of the goal (28th) was the only action worth mentioning in this regard. Hartberg’s supposed second goal shortly after the lead was disallowed for offside (18′), great chances were also scarce despite dominance afterwards.

Hartberg misses opportunities

The Styrians became more dangerous after the break. Stefan Haudum disrupted the hasty Ruben Providence in dire need (51′), a little later Casali had to parry against Sangare (55′). Altach seemed paralyzed, but Dominik Frieser missed the preliminary decision alone from short distance (65′), Casali turned his header over the bar shortly afterwards (69′).

In the finish, these negligence almost took revenge. Only goalkeeper Raphael Sallinger prevented the equalizer from Altach’s only chance, a central volley from “Joker” Csaba Bukta (81′). While Hartberg has been unbeaten for six league games in a row, Altach have been waiting for a complete success for six rounds. In the last three games, the Vorarlbergers could not score a goal either.

votes on the game

Klaus Schmidt (Altach coach): “The only way I can explain it is that the early goal pulled the plug on us. Then we were paralyzed. We were extremely cautious until the half-time whistle. We missed these virtues like duel behavior. We could only put Hartberg under pressure in the last ten minutes. When you’re in a situation like that, every player probably feels a bit of respect and fear. Today it didn’t inspire us, it paralyzed us. Armed to the teeth, Ried has been ready to invest anything in recent weeks. We didn’t show that today. I hope we can find the regulator.”

Markus Schop (Hartberg coach): “It was a difficult game, we had something to lose. You could feel that. In recent weeks we have often not rewarded ourselves for the effort. It’s a great, special moment, we’ve invested a lot. Anyone who knows me also knows that this can only be the first step. I want the same passion from the team to achieve the goals that are still possible in the qualifying group.”

Qualifying group, 29th round

Saturday:

Altach – Hartberg 0:1 (0:1)

Cashpoint Arena, 4,137 spectators, SR Altmann

Tor: Sangare (13.)

Altach: Casali – Yes. Jurcec (46th/Abdijanovic), Strauss, L. Gugganig, Ndiaye (77th/Edochlor), Herold – Zwischenbrugger (64th/Ju. Jurcec), Haudum (81st/Aigner) – Bishop (64th/Bukta), Nuhiu, Balic

Hartberg: Sallinger – Heil, Sonnleitner, Steinwender, Pfeifer (92./Klem) – Avdijaj, Kainz, Sangare (76./Diakite) – Frieser (76. Horvat), Providence (85./Rotter), Fadinger (76./Kriwak)

Yellow cards: Edokpolor or Heil, Avdijaj, Sallinger

Die Besten: Casali bzw. Avdijaj, Sangare, Providence