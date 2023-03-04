The Styrians were the more active and dangerous team. Dominik Prokop gave the hosts the lead with his first league goal since May 2019 (16′), Tai Baribo equalized with a penalty after a VAR decision (33′). Providence, who came on as a substitute in the 71st minute, saved Hartberg three points with his last-minute goal. Thanks to their first home win since August, the Styrians overtook SCR Cashpoint Altach and, in tenth place, have a three-point lead over bottom-placed Ried.

WAC became dangerous for the first time, but Hartberg goalkeeper Raphael Sallinger was able to clear Adis Jasic’s free kick (7th). The ball landed in the goal on the other side. The ball came from Dario Tadic to Prokop, who didn’t miss the chance. WAC goalie David Skubl, who made his league debut due to Hendrik Bonmann’s illness and Lukas Gütlbauer’s injury, had no chance.

Varied game

The VAR denied a double strike, goal scorer Dominik Frieser was offside (20th). The next VAR decision was also in favor of Wolfsberger. After a header from Baribo, the ball fell on Ousmane Diakite’s arm, referee Daniel Pfister decided on a penalty after a delay and after studying the video, which the Israeli converted.

Hartberg followed suit and put the guests’ defense under pressure several times before the break. Even after the change, Markus Schopp’s team was in the push, Prokop failed twice in a good position (48th, 58th). In the finish, the WAC became dangerous again, Sallinger prevented the deficit with a save against Röcher (79th). And in the last minute the Styrians struck, Providence beat Skubl to victory after Rotter-Pass.

Admiral Bundesliga, 20. Round

Saturday:

Hartberg – WAC 2:1 (1:1)

Hartberg, Profertil Arena, SR Pfister

Torfolge:

1:0 Prokop (16th)

1:1 Baribo (33./Elfmeter)

2:1 Providence (90.)

Hartberg: Sallinger – Kainz (83./Sangare), Rotter, Steinwender, Pfeifer – Diakite (65./Farkas) – Frieser (71./Providence), Avdijaj, Heil, Prokop (83./Fadinger) – Tadic (83./Kriwak )

WAC: Skubl – Oermann, Piesinger, Bukusu (93rd/Ballo) – Veratschnig (46th/Röcher), Jasic, Omic, Taferner, Anzolin – Baribo, Malone

Yellow cards: Diakite, Pfeifer and Bukusu

The best: Frieser, Prokop, Rotter and Skubl