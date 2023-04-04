Status: 04/04/2023 12:14 p.m

Sebastian Hoeneß is the fourth coach this season to start at VfB Stuttgart. The first game is on Wednesday. And the new one has a lot to do.

Sebastian Hoeneß tackles the difficult task as the new coach of VfB Stuttgart full of euphoria.

It was “something special and an honor to sit here,” said the 40-year-old at his official presentation at the bottom of the Bundesliga table. “For me, VfB is a special club. I’ve been in the stadium since I was a kid,” said Hoeneß, who played in Stuttgart himself as a youth. VfB signed him on Monday to succeed Bruno Labbadia.

The time until the first competitive game in the DFB Cup quarter-finals at second division club 1. FC Nürnberg on Wednesday (from 5.50 p.m. in the audio live stream) is “short and sweet”, said Hoeneß. He therefore approaches the preparation “with a certain amount of pragmatism”. In general, however, he has a “clear idea” of how he wants to play in the future. According to the coach, he wants to see courageous attacking football. He knows the Stuttgart team well. “She has potential and high individual quality”. It is now necessary to put them on the field. In the short term, he wanted to “change the mood” in the Swabians who had not won in five games, said Hoeneß.

Quarterfinals: The game kicks off on April 5th, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. VfB Stuttgart plays in Nuremberg. Reportage: Marcel Seufert and Philipp Eger.

The son of the former Stuttgart player and manager Dieter Hoeneß brings along David Krecidlo, who previously assisted him at TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, as assistant coach. Hoeneß said after the week it will be seen whether further additions to the supervisory staff are needed. Before that, VfB will play VfL Bochum in the league on Sunday.

VfB bosses defend Labbadia separation schedule

Meanwhile, sports director Fabian Wohlgemuth and CEO Alexander Wehrle have defended the decision-making process in the separation from Labbadia. “If it takes too long, then it’s a stalemate. But if it goes quickly, then it’s a set game,” said Wohlgemuth: “We had discussions with everyone involved and that’s why it was a respectful separation.”

Wohlgemuth said there was a conscious decision not to react during the international break. “First of all, we are of the opinion that we will not get any further with an inconsistent personnel policy and that is why we have reassessed the situation from game to game and discussed that we will give each other a chance together. We were hoping for a trend reversal,” said the 44 -year-olds. Two days after the 3-0 defeat at 1. FC Union Berlin on Saturday, those responsible then decided to release Labbadia.

“First and foremost, this is a decision made by Fabian and myself,” Wehrle explained: “After the analysis, we met Sebastian relatively quickly and talked intensively.” The Presidential Committee, which consists of three people from the Supervisory Board, was then informed. “According to the approval catalogue, a vote is then necessary. We had these two votes at the weekend. Once on the subject of Bruno Labbadia and then again on the hiring of Sebastian Hoeneß,” explained Wehrle.