Bundesliga: How 1. FC Köln wants to cushion the transfer ban

As of: 05/09/2023 6:29 p.m

Presumably, 1. FC Köln will not be allowed to register any new players in the summer. But the club has some ways to mitigate the consequences.

“We are pleased that we can continue on this path together and are convinced that he can take the next steps towards professional football with our coaching team.” A sentence like a painting for every young footballer and one that is surprisingly often heard at Bundesliga club 1. FC Köln. After Friday’s derby against Leverkusen, it was announced that FC wanted to promote 17-year-old Jaka Cuber Potocnik to the pros in the summer.

Transfer ban puts FC in trouble

No wonder: Inconsistencies in the signing of Potocnik have put Cologne in a quandary – FIFA imposed a transfer ban. Since the case is currently being negotiated before the CASFC must first prepare for not being allowed to register any external players in the summer.

Vice President Eckhard Sauren had already said in April: “Of course we are preparing for a plan B. In short, it has three pillars: young talent, keeping important players and FC pros on loan.

Cologne with the most homegrown plants

If you look at point one, the potential seems enormous – the U19s just won the DFB Cup and were only eliminated in the semi-finals of the German championship. So it’s not surprising that Cologne’s young talents have contracts for the future: For example Potocnik or Elias Bakatukanda, who not only received his first professional contract, but also his first invitation to the U19 national team. Or Damion Downs, who shot the FC youth team to victory with two goals.

In total, 1. FC Köln has twelve players under contract who come from their own youth. This makes FC the leader in the Bundesliga when it comes to homegrown players. In addition to the players mentioned and some who have already made the leap, such as Jan Thielmann, Maximilian Schmid, Rijad Smajic and Julian Roloff, for example, have professional contracts – although they are not (yet) used by the professionals. The transfer ban could open up new opportunities towards the Bundesliga.

Hector and Skhiri tear squad hole

It is not surprising that sports director Christian Keller, despite all the excellent work with young people, does not only want to focus on young people. This brings us to point two: keeping leaders. So far, however, this has only been partially successful.

Important: Im January had been extended with top performer Florian Kainz. “He’s one of our most consistent players and identifies 100 percent with FC,” said Keller at the time. However, the departures of running prodigy Ellyes Skhiri and the retirement of captain Jonas Hector stand in contrast. Hector and Skhiri will tear a big hole, which the FC has to fill from its own ranks.

Loan players in focus

Pillar number three concerns the loan players: Julian Chabot has long been the focus of attention with his strong performances – many fans now consider a permanent commitment for around 1.5 million euros to be indispensable. In addition, his parent club Genoa has been relegated to Italy, Chabot will hardly want to play in the lower house. The obligation would be possible because the player is already registered with FC due to the loan.

There are also other professionals who have been awarded: The Slovak Ondrej Duda, currently on loan to Hellas Verona, or left-back Noah Katterbach from Hamburger SV as a return candidate. Problem: In the case of Duda, the Italians may be obliged to buy, while HSV at least has the option of a permanent commitment with Katterbach.

Opportunities for discarded professionals?

Admittedly, the smallest pillar in Cologne’s plan is played by professionals who currently have little or no chance of playing. One of these, for example, is the Greek Dimitris Limnios. The midfielder, who had been sidelined for a long time and was injured, was back in the squad against Freiburg and Leverkusen and was substituted on once.

Another example would be Tim Lemperle. He is considered young and talented but is still looking for his place on the field. Recently he was used more in the second team and convinced there. The pros have so far been unable to get past the strikers Davie Selke and Steffen Tigges.

Example Nantes as a guide

By the way, FC is not alone with its ideas to cushion the suspension. FC Nantes was also suspended in 2014 – and then held the class in Ligue 1 early on. To this day, Nantes plays in the first French league and even managed seventh place in 2017 as a result of consistent and good youth work after the suspension. In Cologne, such a scenario would probably be signed directly.