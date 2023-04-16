Bundesliga: Jaissle demands “a different face” against LASK

In the past few weeks, Jaissle has spotted a “very, very good” LASK. “They play extremely courageous and attacking football and try to put the opponent under pressure early on. They will certainly try to do that with us on Sunday,” said the coach. However, the record clearly speaks for Salzburg, who have remained unbeaten in the last ten duels with Linz (eight wins, two draws).

The lead of the “Bulls” in the table grew to four points thanks to LASK, despite the point division against Austria, which according to Jaissle was worked up “without emotion” during the week. Linz celebrated a 2-1 home win against Puntigamer Sturm Graz and showed that they “can stand up to top teams and beat them,” warned the Salzburg coach.

Last duel as a Salzburg benchmark

Another warning signal should be the memory of the last home game against LASK. In October of last year, Oumar Solet saved the “Bulls” from defeat in the last minute of added time, thus maintaining the run of 38 unbeaten home games in the league in the meantime. Jaissle prefers to remember the most recent meeting about a month ago. “We showed a very good game in Linz and we want to continue that,” commented the 35-year-old German on the 2-0 win.

Bundesliga Game plan and table Qualifying group, 25th round Start 2.30 p.m.: Salzburg – LASK Salzburg, Red Bull Arena, SR Hameter Possible lineups: Salzburg: Köhn – Dedic, Solet, Pavlovic, Ulmer – Seiwald – Capaldo, Gloukh, Kameri – Koita, Sesko See also Burdisso challenges Milak in the 100 butterfly after the thrills of Tokyo SHOT: Schlager – Potzmann, Ziereis, Luckeneder, Renner – Michorl, Horvath – Usor, Zulj, Nakamura – Ljubicic

In addition to the long-term injuries on Sunday, Maurits Kjaergaard (foot injury) and Ignace Van der Brempt (thigh injury) are absent. There was also bad news regarding Brazilian striker Fernando, who is likely to miss the rest of the season’s games due to a back problem. With regard to changes in the starting eleven, coach Jaissle did not let his cards be looked at.

LASK oozes confidence

The in-form LASK also wants to trip up the table leader after the storm. “In the last few games we have shown good performances, which of course gives us self-confidence,” emphasized coach Dietmar Kühbauer. Salzburg can counter Salzburg’s home strength with an impressive away record: Only one of the twelve away games this season was lost.

The goal is to take something with you on Sunday as well. “But for that you need a top performance in Salzburg,” said Kühbauer, who expects a high level of physical presence and courage from his team on the offensive. The suspended right-back Filip Stojkovic will be missing for the third-placed player from Linz. Thomas Goiginger and Philipp Wiesinger are still injured.

Storm against Klagenfurt under pressure

Salzburg pursuers Sturm Graz are now under pressure. After the 1: 2 in the previous week at LASK, the Styrians urgently need a win away against Austria Klagenfurt in order not to lose touch with the leaders of the table. The runners-up are four points short of the “Bulls”, a fall against the Carinthians like in the 1:2 home defeat almost two months ago should be avoided as far as possible.

See also March 8: the shows that celebrate Women's Day Qualifying group, 25th round Start 2.30 p.m.: Klagenfurt – Storm Graz Klagenfurt, 28 Black Arena, SR Spurny Possible lineups: Klagenfurt: Menzel – Wernitznig, Mahrer, N. Wimmer, Schumacher – Demaku, Irving, Benatelli – Soto, Binder, Rieder Sturm: Okonkwo – Gazibegovic, Affengruber, Geyrhofer, Dante – Gorenc-Stankovic – Hierländer, Kiteishvili, Prass – Ajeti, Emegha

Coach Christian Ilzer has completed the processing of the defeat against LASK. “Neither looking back at the game in Linz nor looking forward to the cup final counts for us – our sole focus is on the next championship game against Austria Klagenfurt, in which we want to take a big step forward with a top performance,” explained the Styrian.

Ilzer showed respect for the Carinthians. “Their game has a clear handwriting and Peter Pacult knows how to adapt his team perfectly to the respective opponent. A difficult task awaits us, but we want to solve it with a lot of determination, absolute willingness and our best possible quality.”

Klagenfurt expects a “tough chunk”

The Klagenfurt have lost their last three league games and all six home games in the master group. Nevertheless, coach Pacult is confident with a view to the 2-1 win in February. “That was our stepping stone to the championship group back then. We got confidence.”

His team arrived with four defeats en suite, followed by three wins in a row and the ticket for the upper play-off. But Pacult doesn’t want to wallow too much in the past. “We can no longer buy anything from this match, we have to bring this performance back,” demanded the Viennese. Storm is “a tough one. This is the team that Salzburg has been asking the most for recently.”