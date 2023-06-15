Bundesliga: Jurendic new sports director in Augsburg – Reuter should step down

Status: 06/14/2023 5:05 p.m

FC Augsburg brings in Marinko Jurendic as the new sporting director. The position will be newly created with the Swabians. Manager Stefan Reuter should step back in day-to-day business and no longer sit on the bench.

Bundesliga soccer club FC Augsburg is expanding in the sporting management floor and bringing in a sports director. As the club announced on Wednesday, Marinko Jurendic will fill the post in the future. The 45-year-old Swiss with Croatian roots last worked for FC Zurich and formed the squad that won the Swiss championship in 2022. He gets a contract until 2026. “I’m really looking forward to my job at FC Augsburg. It appeals to me to be able to help shape the future of FCA in the Bundesliga through teamwork,” said the new man in a press release.

New position of sporting director at FCA

So far, the position of sports director has practically not existed in the Fuggerstadt team. Manager Stefan Reuter was the best person to fill this role, but in the future he will take a shorter time in day-to-day business. According to information from “Bild”, Reuter will no longer be on the sidelines, but will switch to the stands. Jurendic is said to be “responsible for all issues relating to the licensed team and the connection with young talent,” as the club announced today.

First transfers already made

Jurendic goes directly into squad planning at Augsburg. The fifteenth of the past Bundesliga season has already announced two transfers. Goalkeeper Finn Dahmen (1. FSV Mainz 05) and defender Patric Pfeiffer (SV Darmstadt 98) will wear FCA jerseys in the future.