Bundesliga: Kirchler should put Altach on a new footing

Kirchler, who will start his new job next week, was already under contract as a player in Altach between January 2007 and July 2008. Most recently, the 52-year-old was sporting director of the Tyrolean Football Academy. “Passion, humility and the indomitable fighting spirit have always been key attributes that have shaped my success as a player and which I now want to embody as sports director,” said the Tyrolean, who appeared in the ÖFB jersey a total of 28 times – more on that in vorarlberg.ORF .at.

Also new to the club is Marc-Andre Kriegl, who will take on the role of chief scout and squad planner. The previous chief scout Wolfgang Meier had already been terminated at the beginning of May. Kriegl brings over 20 years of scouting experience to the table. He has already worked in similar roles for 1. FC Köln, Blackburn Rovers, Manchester City, Arsenal and Admira Wacker and Würzburger Kickers. The future of coach Klaus Schmidt is unclear, just before the start of the qualifying group, Vorarlberg had parted ways with then coach Miroslav Klose.

“There was a lot of unrest in the club”

“As part of the review of the current season, we came to the decision to make a change,” explained Altach President Peter Pfanner. “The exchange with Georg Festetics has shown that the ideas differ, which is why we are making a new appointment immediately. Roland Kirchler knows SCR Altach and identifies with the club one hundred percent.” Festetics only joined Altach in November and had previously worked in various roles at AS Monaco for several years.

Altach managing director Christoph Längle emphasized that the club had to fight for a long time to stay in the league and that there was “a lot of unrest in the club”. “It was now clear to us that changes were needed for the next season, which is why we decided together to bring in Roland Kirchler, a great player in Austrian football who has a strong personality,” emphasized Längle. “With the support of Marc-Andre Kriegl, Philipp Netzer and myself, we aim to bring the SCR Altach into calmer waters.”