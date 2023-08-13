Bundesliga: Konate develops into Salzburg’s clippers

As is well known, there have not been too few of them in the recent past, such as Benjamin Sesko, Karim Adeyemi or a certain Erling Haaland. Konate’s positive development was announced last season, with the highlight in the championship game against “runner-up” Sturm Graz, when he scored the 2-1 winning goal shortly before the end. This year he scored twice in the cup and against WSG Tirol (3:0).

Konate’s path to Austria is comparable to that of some of his predecessors: Salzburg took him from his home country as an 18-year-old for a reported 3.5 million euros, and he was able to develop with the farm team in Liefering before the reputation of the professionals beckoned. In the summer, with the departure of Sesko to Leipzig, space was created so that Konate can develop into the new Knipser under neo-trainer Gerhard Struber.

Friend raves about Konate

The rate makes us confident that he can follow in the big footsteps of his predecessors. Even in Wednesday’s friendly against Champions League finalists Inter, he could have scored more often, but failed with a penalty. “It can always happen, it’s important that I reacted quickly,” said Konate after the game on “Servus TV”. He doesn’t think much of comparisons with the Ivorian icon Didier Drogba: “There is no comparison. He is my idol. I’ll be working a lot, but I’m so far away from him.”

IMAGO/Fotostand/Wassmuth Whether it’s raining or not: Karim Konate knows where the goal is

The outgoing Salzburg sports director Christoph Freund, who will work in the same position at FC Bayern Munich from September 1st, is really enthusiastic about Konate. “For me, Karim is one of the most talented and exciting players I’ve ever seen and we know which strikers were here. He’s an exceptional player and I’m almost certain he’s going to have a great career because he’s clear-headed, works hard and knows what he wants. I’m also betting that he will be the top scorer in Austria this year.”

Bundesliga

Game plan and table

Bundesliga, third round

Sunday, 5 p.m.:

Salzburg – Austria Vienna

Red Bull Arena, SR Ciochirca

Possible lineups:

Salzburg: Schlager – Dedic, Solet, Pavlovic, Terzic – Bidstrup, Gourna-Douath, Gloukh, Kjaergaard – Konate, Nene

Austria: Früchtl – Handl, Galvao, Meisl – Ranftl, Holland, Fischer, Polster – Kani, Huskovic, Fitz

While a lot of things are right up front in Salzburg, the goals against Inter at the back make you think. Salzburg coach Struber was also warned against the Viennese. “Austria has done really well recently and also performed well at international level. They define themselves through possession of the ball, but they also bring a high level of intensity to the pitch,” analyzed the 46-year-old Kuchler, who now “knows where to meet the boys and where everyone has their needs. This is important to drive development forward.”

Austria expects “hot dance”

The Viennese, on the other hand, who celebrated a 2-1 win at Legia Warsaw on Thursday after a Huskovic brace, know what to expect. “The reigning champions, the top team in Austria, are waiting for us in Salzburg. We know that the grapes are high in Salzburg, but we also have a broad chest after winning five of six games this season,” said coach Michael Wimmer.

The successful appearance on the international stage in Poland left the “Veilchen” with personal question marks. Tin Plavotic had to leave the field early in Warsaw with a sore ankle and is unlikely to be an issue. Marvin Potzmann is questionable after a blow to the ankle, as is Andreas Gruber. The attacker, who was in good form last, suffered a blow to the back of the head. Wimmer definitely has to do without the suspended Marvin Martins.