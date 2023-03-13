After the game, Salzburg coach Matthias Jaissle raved about one of the “best away games” of the season. Especially in the second half, his team earned this praise in front of an almost full house (over 18,000 spectators) and in a sometimes heated atmosphere on the pitch.

Before the break, LASK delivered a fairly open exchange of blows to the favorites in the new stadium, and the guests found it difficult, especially at the beginning. “The LASK was even a bit more grippy in the game. But we also invited them to win the ball when they were kicked out,” admitted captain Andreas Ulmer. “We turned that off and got on better and better. It was much better in the second half.”

Salzburg remains undefeated in the tenth duel LASK and Salzburg are both firmly in the master group. Salzburg’s goal of remaining undefeated in the tenth duel in a row against LASK was achieved after Sunday’s game.

Seiwald shines again as a goal scorer

The 1-0 through Sekou Koita (54th), who formed a new strike duo with Benjamin Sesko, paved the way for Salzburg to their eighth league win in a row and their tenth away en suite. The unbeaten streak has been extended to 19 games. Shortly before the beginning of the final phase, Nicolas Seiwald shone after a quick action including the preparation of the “jokers” Noah Okafor and Maurits Kjaergaard with the goal to score the final (72nd).

Midfielder Seiwald, who is not known for being a goal-getter, received extra praise from Jaissle for his fourth goal of the season, the third in the spring. “In the last few weeks he’s shown that he can do that too and definitely shows up in the opposing box more often. He can build on that,” emphasized the German. Overall, he spoke of a “successful, well-rounded evening” and a “deserved victory”.

If everything stays the same in the last basic round (Salzburg receives Altach, Sturm is a guest at WSG, LASK in Hartberg), Seiwald and Co. go into the match on May 5 with a five-point lead over Sturm and nine over LASK April starting championship round. Ulmer wants to underpin the claim to the number ten championship title in a row right from the start. “We were always very strong there, and we want to show that right from the start,” he said.

Kühbauer praises “courageous game”

LASK, who found two good opportunities to equalize in the phase after the 0:1 through Ibrahim Mustapha and Moses Usor, but could no longer seriously jeopardize the competitor’s victory, left the field as a loser for the first time in the spring. After two draws in a row, there was no win against the league dominator this time either. “It was a spirited game by my team, especially in the first half,” summed up coach Dietmar Kühbauer, who had to give up attacking man Robert Zulj for a short time before the game with adductor problems (“a bitter loss”). “We tried everything, but I can’t fault the guys. You don’t need a good or very good performance against Salzburg, you need a top performance.”

Goalkeeper Alexander Schlager, who had kept his team in the game for a long time with several reflexes, regretted the “zero”. “That is bitter. Because at times there would have been a lot more inside,” said the native of Salzburg, who is associated with a move to the “Bulls” in the summer. But he had nothing to reproach himself or those in front of him. “Over 90 minutes it was pretty decent.” The result is certainly not a dampener for the championship round: “We know that the wheel will start turning again there. We have to get into a flow. We are hungry for it.”