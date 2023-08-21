Bundesliga: LASK false start makes Sageder angry

Instead of warming up against the bottom of the table for the start of the European Cup, there was the next setback for the athletes. However, the claims of the third-placed player last season are completely different. Sageder knows that too, who was angry because of the poor performance of his team in the first half – and also seemed a bit at a loss.

“I’m just disappointed that we’re going into the game so weak. We are incredibly ambitious. I’ve been hearing all week that the team gives me the feeling that we don’t underestimate our opponents, that we’re well prepared,” said the 39-year-old after the match. “And then they knock out a first half like that. I was really, really angry at half-time.”

LASK only draws at WSG Tirol

LASK could not take the momentum from the Linz derby victory in the Bundesliga. The Black and Whites did not get more than 1-1 in Innsbruck at the bottom of the table WSG Tirol.

Only goalie Lawal convinced in the first half

The Tyroleans took the lead through Nik Prelec (16th). In the run-up, Filip Stojkovic had played a bad pass with serious consequences. That was just one of several actions that drove Sageder to incandescence. “If we lose six to seven balls, we simply play the ball in the opponent’s feet,” said the LASK coach angrily. The only good news was that the score was only 0-1 at the break. Goalkeeper Tobias Lawal had prevented the home side from having two chances with a header. He was the only one not to blame at a booth sermon after an “extremely disappointing” first half.

According to Sageder, the second half was better, but it took a hair-raising mistake by WSG to come back. A return from Felix Bacher also failed due to the less than ideal space conditions, Elias Havel recognized the situation and completed the goal, which is worth seeing (70th).

Striker talent as a ray of hope

The 20-year-old was a ray of hope. It took him less than 30 seconds to score his first goal – and that in his first appearance in the Bundesliga. It was also his first touch of the ball. “I was pleased that ‘Eli’ Havel scored his first Bundesliga goal as a young striker. But in the end I have to say that I would have really liked to have won here,” said Sageder.

“Joker” Havel saves LASK draw at WSG

For the scorer himself, the action was like a dream. “In the first action I was waiting for how the central defender wanted to play to the goalie. It was actually like in a dream, it happened very quickly. I just saw the ball in front of me and just shot it out of intuition,” said the youth team player. He was narrowly denied a brace, and his teammates were also unable to convert the superiority in the finish into another goal.

“keep heads up”

But there is no time for gloom at LASK, because on Thursday (9 p.m., live on ORF1) the Bosnian champion Zrinjski Mostar will come to the Raiffeisen Arena for the Europa League play-off first leg. “We took a point even though the performance wasn’t good. We have to try to take the positives with us,” demanded goalie Lawal. “And keep your heads up.”

The Tyroleans could “live with the point”, as coach Thomas Silberberger put it. Understandable, it was the first in the fourth attempt. “In the first half we put together an outstanding overall package,” said the Tyrolean. Part of that was an “extremely scathing and venomous” performance. Due to the final phase, the compensation was more than performance-based. “But if you get 1-1 because of a mistake like that, it’s very bitter,” said Silberberger.