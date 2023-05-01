Bundesliga: LASK stays on Topduo’s heels

“I’m not a calculator, but we don’t have to do math either. We’re playing in Klagenfurt next week and the task there is just as difficult. That’s why we’re thinking from game to game,” the 52-year-old didn’t want to get involved with table mathematics after the game At home, however, Klagenfurt remains a welcome opponent this season.After two 3-1 wins in the regular season and a 1-0 win in the ÖFB Cup quarter-finals, the people of Linz didn’t miss a beat on Sunday either.

Nobody in Upper Austria wanted to deny that despite the clear victory against the Carinthians, not everything went like clockwork. “We may have made it difficult for ourselves, but we were in control,” explained Kühbauer, who missed “the last idea” in his team in the first half. With the 1-0 by Philipp Ziereis after a corner at the beginning of the second half, “the floodgates were opened”, according to the LASK coach.

LASK celebrates Torgala against Austria Klagenfurt LASK celebrates a late goal gala in the Bundesliga game of the master group against Austria Klagenfurt on Sunday. The 4-0 win strengthens Linz’s third place and is the Carinthian’s heaviest defeat in a year.

After that, Robert Zulj scored his tenth and eleventh goals of the season – the 31-year-old had already scored a brace against Rapid (3-1) a week ago. Noble joker Florian Flecker scored number four. After three wins and two draws in the master group, Zulj stated: “We are having a good time now.”

Kühbauer loses Flinserlwette

Ziereis also has it, because his first competitive goal for LASK has consequences for Kühbauer. The central defender grabbed his ear with “valid motives” after the goal and cheered in the direction of the coach’s bench. “We still practiced set pieces this morning and I went over two from a similar position. Then the trainer said: ‘Before you do one, I can get a gold earring pierced.’ All the better that he went in,” said the German.

Regarding earrings, Kühbauer then said: “I was earlier on both sides – like as a kicker. I wouldn’t have believed that he (Ziereis, note) would score a goal. But there are miracles in life,” said the LASK coach with a laugh and explained that he would not shy away from earring. “I always keep what I promise.”

Schlager replacement Lawal stands out

The coach also had words of praise for Tobias Lawal, who put in the ailing Alexander Schlager in goal without making any mistakes. “What Tobi had to hold, he did brilliantly. It’s nice to know that we have four good goalkeepers. No other team in the league has that.” The 22-year-old Lawal, who would like to inherit the migrating hit after the season, spoke of a great deal of trust on the part of the club. “I try to prove myself in training and in games and to show what I can do.”

The people of Klagenfurt were not happy. According to Austria coach Peter Pacult, there is a need to talk about the performance after the 0:1. “It doesn’t help if you defend well for 50 minutes and then punish yourself with bad passes,” the 63-year-old was dissatisfied. “It’s a shame, because the 0:4 doesn’t reflect our performance.” There’s an opportunity for revenge on Sunday in Klagenfurt (2:30 p.m.). It is questionable whether Nicolas Binder will be there. The striker injured himself while warming up. “I’m a little out of breath at the front,” said Pacult, who had already lost his top scorer with Markus Pink in the winter.