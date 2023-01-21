Halstenberg responds to Choupo-Moting’s lead: the Bavarians keep six points ahead of Rose’s team in the standings, but Freiburg can move within two

Let’s start once again. And there is balance. In the first match after the break for the World Cup, the sixteenth of the championship, Bayern Munich did not go beyond the draw at Leipzig. It ends 1-1 with goals from Choupo-Moting (7 goals in the last 7 days) in the 37th minute and Halstenberg in the 51st minute. The Bavarians thus extend to +5 on Freiburg second who will play on the Wolfsburg field on Saturday. Leipzig is instead third and instead has only 2 points ahead of Frankfurt and Union Berlin, respectively fourth and fifth.

THE RACE — Nagelsmann decides to immediately send the new goalkeeper Sommer onto the field, with Sané, Gnabry and Musiala behind the lone striker Choupo-Moting. The Bavarians started better and hit the post in the 8th minute: Sané launched Gnabry on the left who kicked at the far post surprising Blaswich who was however saved by the woodwork. In the 30th minute another chance: Pavard, launched by De Ligt, serves Choupo-Moting who however doesn’t hit the ball well, favoring the insertion of Goretzka who scores 1-0. However, the goal was disallowed due to an initial offside by De Ligt. However, the advantage comes in the 37th minute: Gnabry breaks through on the left and from the top serves Choupo-Moting, who beats Blaswich on the fly.

THE RECOVERY — The second half opens immediately with emotion: in the 51st minute, following a cross from André Silva, it is Szoboszlai who hits the ball badly, involuntarily serving Halstenberg who, from close range, makes it 1-1. Innocent Sommer who immediately concedes his first goal. The rhythms of the match are quite high, but opportunities are lacking: in the 77th minute Sané tries to serve Coman at the far post, but Simakan is good at intervening. Nagelsmann tries by sending in the 17-year-old Tel in the final, who however fails to have chances. The game flows inexorably until the 90th minute, without giving great emotions. It therefore ends 1-1, with Bayern starting stammering. But whatever happens at the end of the penultimate round of the first round, he will have two points ahead of the second. Assuming Freiburg wins. See also Accademia Pavese, the ascent continues The trio al Muggiò is also worth overtaking

January 20 – 10.45pm

© breaking latest news

