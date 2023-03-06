Sesko hasn’t had it easy in recent months. After the announcement of his move to RB Leipzig in the summer, the young star fell into a veritable slump. The result was the loss of his regular place. Also against Rapid, Sesko only came on in the 46th minute for Noah Okafor and advanced to the match winner in the Allianz Stadium with his goals in the 80th, 84th and 87th minute. “Of course it’s all the better in this stadium in particular because almost all the fans were against me. So it feels even more special to me that I was able to help the team win,” said Sesko.

“If you just give up and hang your head, you’ll never come back. You have to work hard, in training and every second you get on the pitch, then everything comes back,” said Sesko. Coach Matthias Jaissle also gave praise. “We are extremely pleased. The whole team was behind him as he bottomed out. He’s 19 years old, so there can be changes in form, but he’s worked hard on himself. It is part of sport and life that everything is not always rosy. But if you fight your way out, you will be rewarded,” said the Salzburg coach.

Hat trick brings Salzburg victory against Rapid A hat-trick by Benjamin Sesko within seven minutes gave Salzburg a 4-2 win at Rapid.

Andreas Ulmer was also lifted onto the podium by his coach. “He’s an incredibly reliable figure, he’s our captain and he’s right on the pitch because he gets the performances. You can rely on him,” said Jaissle of the 37-year-old left-back, who played his 400th Bundesliga game on Sunday and thus moved up to the league’s legends club. He is the 35th player to break the sound barrier since the league was founded.

Barisic saw the game “at eye level”

For Rapid, the defeat meant that the fight for the championship group would be tight again. Two laps before the division, Hütteldorfer has a three-point lead over seventh-placed Austria from Klagenfurt. Nevertheless, Zoran Barisic was not dissatisfied. “It was an even game for almost the entire distance,” said the Rapid coach. A look at the statistics agrees with Barisic. Possession (50:50), tackle rate (50:50), pass rate (70:72) and corner (3:3) were balanced, Rapid even recorded more shots on goal than Salzburg (10:8).

According to Barisic, the fact that it was not enough to win a point was due to two key scenes. In the 78th minute, Salzburg goalie Philipp Köhn saved his team from falling behind with two spectacular defensive actions against Guido Burgstaller and Marco Grüll, two minutes later Sesko happily got the ball and made it 2-1 for the series champion. “Then we found ourselves in shock and scored two more goals,” said the Rapid coach.

“Will build on this achievement”

“It hurts in terms of the result, but we will certainly be able to take a lot of good things with us and learn from them. We will build on that performance.” Barisic praised his squad. “We were definitely able to stand up to them, we didn’t just fight and only concentrated on playing against the ball, we also wanted to play football, which is very difficult against Salzburg.” In the end, luck wasn’t on Rapid’s side. “Small things decided against us,” said Barisic.

Compliments from Salzburg coach Jaissle

Jaissle confirmed this thesis. “I have to pay Rapid a big compliment. You asked a lot of us. It’s been telling how consistent they’ve been on the road over the last few weeks,” said the German, emphasizing his players’ good reaction to the challenge at the Allianz Stadium.

“Not only did they bring their footballing quality to the pitch, they also did very well with the basic virtues. They accepted the duel just as the opponent did, that was a key today.” In addition, Köhn’s brilliant act “didn’t do any harm”, said Jaissle. “And then we showed the effectiveness in front of the box at the back, which we lacked recently.”