Bundesliga: Loan perfect – Alexander Nübel comes to VfB Stuttgart

VfB Stuttgart has found a solution for the vacant goalkeeper position: The Swabians are loaning Alexander Nübel from FC Bayern Munich.

Alexander Nübel will join VfB Stuttgart for one season. As the Swabians confirmed, the 26-year-old goalkeeper will be loaned out by FC Bayern Munich until the summer of 2024.

VfB Stuttgart had already confirmed their interest in the goalkeeper a week ago. Now it worked. “It was always clear to us that we would try to get Alexander Nübel if the opportunity arose. Alex is an excellent goalkeeper who has proven his qualities both in the Bundesliga and in Monaco in recent years,” said sports director Fabian Wohlgemuth in a VfB statement. “We are pleased that Alex has decided to join VfB and that the negotiations with FC Bayern have finally come to a successful end.”

Nübel himself is looking forward to the job with the Swabians. “The talks with Fabian Wohlgemuth and Sebastian Hoeneß were the decisive factor in my decision to join VfB. They brought me closer to the club, the city and the great atmosphere in the stadium with the great support from the fans. I’m very happy to be with VfB and back in the Bundesliga,” said the keeper.

Nübel’s escape to France

Nübel made his debut on May 14, 2016 in FC Schalke 04’s 4-1 win at TSG Hoffenheim and over the years has established himself as a regular in the Gelsenkirchen goal. In the summer of 2020 he then moved to FC Bayern Munich, but did not get beyond the role of challenger to national goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and was then loaned out to AS Monaco. Nübel appeared in 97 competitive games for the French club and kept 24 clean sheets.

On his return, he was only number three goalkeeper behind Neuer and former Gladbacher Yann Sommer, who joined Bayern in the winter to replace the injured Neuer.

Stuttgart was looking for a new number one for a long time

After the ongoing goalkeeper discussions last season, VfB Stuttgart was looking for a new regular keeper. A first VfB offer for Nübel is said to have been rejected by FC Bayern. Both parties have now reached an agreement. In Stuttgart, Nübel will measure himself against Fabian Bredlow, who played 15 games for VfB last season, and goalkeeper talent Dennis Seimen.

