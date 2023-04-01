Donis Avdijaj, who was recently injured, and Lukas Fadinger, who replaced the suspended captain Jürgen Heil, moved into midfield for the Styrians. The Vorarlberg team relied on the team that beat Austria Klagenfurt 4-2 before the international break and at the end of the regular season.

With heavy rain, especially at the beginning, and a lot of wind overall, there was a complete lull in the offensive, only the defensive lines made an appearance for the time being.

Grujcic free kick meant winning goal

Unsurprisingly, a standard put the Lustenau in the lead, defensive man Darijo Grujcic defeated goalman Raphael Sallinger with his direct free kick (28th).

Hartberg needed ten minutes for an answer, with the first concrete chance to score Dominik Frieser’s shot went just wide of the far corner (38th). This made the game much livelier. Hartberg’s Ousmane Diakite headed wide on his own (41′), Lustenau striker Yadaly Diaby aimed at the side netting (42′).

Hartberg unlucky

Soon after the restart, Avdijaj narrowly missed a direct assist from Ruben Providence at the far post (49′). Shortly before that, Hartberg was unlucky again because Jean Hugonet’s foul in the penalty area on Providence was denied. Even Lustenau coach Markus Mader admitted after the match that it was a foul.

Bundesliga Game plan and table

The home side continued to be the more and more dominant team, Lustenau was waiting for a counterattack. Such a shot gave Hartberg a double chance in the finish, but both “Joker” Dario Tadic and Avdijaj failed after Sallinger’s long tee-off (79th).

Despite all efforts, the trend reversal was no longer successful. For the fourth time in a row, the Styrians, who would have deserved a draw, failed to win an opening game in the qualifying group (one draw and three defeats).

Comments on the game:

Markus Schop (Hartberg coach): “Lustenau was an opponent who defended in a disciplined and consistent manner. We’ve had a very hard time getting to where it hurts. We’ve gone where it hurts, but we didn’t do it. Penalties can also be given for us once. There’s a VAR there, if he doesn’t even step in then it makes me think. I’m not one to use that as an excuse. Maybe the whole VAR thing should be reconsidered.”

Mark Mader (Lustenau coach): “I’m proud of how we acted today. How we tried to play football, especially in the first half, and in the second half we tried everything possible not to concede a goal. You also have to get dirty wins in the qualifying group. Today we enjoy the drive home, tomorrow the anticipation for the derby against Altach begins.”

Admiral Bundesliga, qualifying group, 23rd round

Freitag:

Hartberg – Austria Lustenau 0: 1 (0: 1)

Profertil Arena, 1.900, SR Kijas

Tor: Grujcic (28.)

Hartberg: Sallinger – Kainz, Rat, Stonewander, Pfeifer – Diakite (49th/Horvat) – Freezer (63rd/Tadic), Avdijaj (80th/Kriwak), Fadinger, Prokop (63rd/Sangare) – Providence (89th/Kröpfl )

Lustenau: Schierl – Adriel, Hugonet, Grujcic – Anderson (32nd/Gmeiner), Surdanovic – Grabher, Tiefenbach (78th/Turkmen), Guenouche – Motika (78th/Cheukoua), Diaby (64th/Fridrikas)

Yellow cards: Fadinger, Avdijaj, Horvat or Motika, Grabher

The best: Pfeifer, Fadinger or Grujcic, Hugonet