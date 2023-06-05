Bundesliga: Lustenau wins at WAC after extra time

Tai Baribo initially put the hosts ahead with a penalty kick (85′), but Darijo Grujcic put Markus Mader’s team into overtime in the last second of regulation time (96′). There, Lustenau had the better end for themselves, Lukas Fridrikas ensured the decision in favor of the guests (105th).

The promoted team initially has home advantage in the play-off final against the “Veilchen” on Thursday (5:00 p.m.), followed by the second leg in Vienna on Sunday (5:00 p.m.). In the Bundesliga basic round, Lustenau had scored 2-2 away against Vienna and won 1-0 at home.

Opportunities initially scarce

In the Lavanttal Arena – where Austria-Vienna coach Michael Wimmer also watched the upcoming opponent – ​​both teams were initially concerned with securing themselves. Scenes in the penalty area or even great opportunities therefore remained scarce.

The biggest excitement in the first half was a collision between Dominik Baumgartner and Anderson, who unhappily banged their heads in midfield (24′). The WAC defender suffered a severe laceration, but continued to play with a head bandage for the time being.

The course of the game changed little when it started to rain, only one shot – from the WAC – went on goal in the first 45 minutes. Baumgartner had to be replaced during the break, and Augustine Boakye also failed to return from the dressing room. David Gugganig and Thierno Ballo took over.

Penalty goal is not enough for WAC

After a change of sides, Manfred Schmid’s team became overweight and were the harder-working team. Ballo tested guest goalie Domenik Schierl with a low shot, which passed easily (56′). Jonathan Scherzer couldn’t find anyone after dribbling in the penalty area (73′).

Penalty alarm in the guest penalty area finally came in the 82nd minute: After a pass from Baribo, Maurice Malone fell in a duel with Matthias Maak. After checking by the VAR, referee Christopher Jäger pointed to the point. Baribo didn’t miss the opportunity, the goal scorer on duty hit the lead with a powerful shot.

GEPA/Matthias Trinkl



But the Mader-Elf found the right answer in injury time through merciless efficiency. After a corner, Grujcic, who had been substituted just a few minutes earlier, headed in to equalize with the last stoppage-time action.

Fridrikas makes the decision

That meant 30 minutes of help, in which the WAC was more active again, but the promoted team was more accurate. Torben Rhein found Fridrikas, who had been left criminally alone, and whose shot, deflected by Tim Oermann, was untenable. Wolfsberg, who lost again after eight games without defeat, was defeated.

Bundesliga, European Cup play-off semifinals

Montag:

WAC – Austria Lustenau 1: 2 a.e.t. (1: 1 / 0: 0)

Wolfsberg, Lavanttal Arena, SR Jäger

Torfolge:

1-0 Baribo (85’/penalty)

1:1 Grujcic (90.+6)

1:2 Fridrikas (105.)

WAC: Bonmann – Oermann, Piesinger, Baumgartner (46th / D. Gugganig) – Veratschnig (91st / Novak), Omic, Leitgeb (105th / Kerschbaumer), Scherzer (105th / Jasic) – Boakye (46th / Ballo), Malone, Baribo (90+2/Rocher)

Lustenau: Schierl – Gmeiner (87th/Cheukoua), Maak (108th/Adriel), Hugonet, Berger (87th/Grujcic) – Grabher, Tiefenbach (87th/Schmid) – Anderson (63rd/Rhein), Surdanovic, Diaby (87th/Grujcic) 68./Motika) – Fridrikas

Yellow cards: Baribo, Scherzer, Omic, Kerschbaumer or Maak, Grabher, Cheukoua

The best: Veratschnig, Leitgeb or Hugonet, Rhine

Lustenau in the play-off final on Thursday and Sunday (5:00 p.m.) against Austria Vienna