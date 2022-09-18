Original title: Bundesliga-Mane lost a single-handed Berisha goal and Bayern lost 0-1 and lost in 4 rounds

At 21:30 on the evening of September 17th, Beijing time, the seventh round of the Bundesliga started. Bayern challenged Augsburg away. In the 62nd minute, Augsburg striker Berisha scored the only goal in the game, and finally Bayern 0-1 away loss, the last 4 league matches suffered an embarrassing record of 3 draws and 1 loss. After 7 rounds, the points were only 12 points.

In the first minute of the opening, Kimmich dribbled in the middle of the frontcourt, and then raised his foot to hit the goal and was blocked. In the 11th minute, the Auberg player made a long pass near the middle circle. Niederlechner reached the right side of the penalty area and hit the ball with a volley side hook. The ball bounced and was won by Neuer. In the 12th minute, Muller made a cross to the left side of the penalty area, and Sane hit the door with his left foot and was blocked.

In the 14th minute, Mane missed a great opportunity! Muller sent a precise through ball from the middle of the frontcourt, and Mane made a one-on-one chance after countering offside, but his one-on-one shot against the goalkeeper was blocked by the opponent. In the 16th minute, Bayern made several consecutive passes in the frontcourt. Muller made an oblique pass to the right of the penalty area. Sane followed up with a push and hit the goal. In the 22nd minute, there was an interesting scene on the field. Bayern goalkeeper Neuer did not master his footwork with a long pass from the backcourt, and the ball was kicked directly out of the sideline…

In the 25th minute, Auberg took a set kick in the frontcourt, but Upamecano at the first point made a mistake and “passed” the ball into the goal, which then caused a chaos in front of Bayern’s goal. Foot shot kicked away. In the 33rd minute, Mueller scored the ball on the left side of the penalty area, and Musiala followed up with a kick and hit the goal slightly wide of the right goal. In the 36th minute, Sane, who was dribbling the ball on the right side of the penalty area, sent the ball to Goretzka at the top of the arc with a spiritual heel pass, but the latter’s outrageous kick wasted the opportunity…

In the 37th minute, in front of Dmirovic’s pass from the left side of the penalty area, Bauer headed the goal from close range and brushed the goal post. In the 43rd minute, Upamecano hung a pass to the left side of the penalty area. Muller gave the ball to Musiala in front of him. The latter passed the spiritual pad around the goalkeeper and went straight to the goal line. A thrilling clearance was completed on the goal line.

At the end of the half, the two teams entered halftime with a score of 0-0.

In the 53rd minute, Gretzka tried a low and long shot from the front court, but the ball was shot too high and was easily won by the goalkeeper. In the 55th minute, Mane dribbled the ball to the left side of the penalty area in a row, then cut inside and was thrown.In the 59th minute, Auberg took a set-piece in the frontcourt. Iago on the left side of the penalty area used his body to carry Sane away. Then, in front of the goal, Belisha who followed up succeeded, and the score became 1-0!

In the 61st minute, Upamecano sent an inverted triangle return near the bottom line on the right side, and Musiala followed up with a push shot and missed the goal. In the 72nd minute, Muller in the middle of the frontcourt sent a precise through ball again. Sane rushed forward and then single-handedly broke into the penalty area, but he faced the attacking goalkeeper and was blocked, and Gnabry’s follow-up shot was also blocked. . In the 75th minute, Mane fell to the ground in a confrontation with defender Ganny on the left side of the penalty area, but the referee did not say anything.

In the 89th minute, Sane attempted a long shot from the outside of the penalty area, and the ball was directly kicked away. In the 90th and 2nd minutes, Bayern took a corner kick in the frontcourt. At this time, Bayern goalkeeper Neuer, who had already attacked the penalty area of ​​​​Auburg, succeeded, but his header was high. In the 90th and 4th minutes, Bayern took another corner kick, and Neuer headed the goal again, but the ball was saved by the Auberg goalkeeper.

Subsequently, both sides failed to rewrite the score, and finally Bayern lost 0-1 away to Auberg.

List of matches for both teams:

Augsburg (4231): 1-Jikiwicz/2-Gani, 23-Bauer, 6-Guvilau, 22-Iago (74th minute, 16-Vargas)/8 -Gruzzo, 13-Rex Bechay/28-Hahn, 7-Niederlechner (74th minute, F-Jansen), 9-Dmirovic (67th minute, 3- Pedersen)/11-Berisha (90+4 minutes, 21-Petkov)

Bayern (4231): 1-Neuer/19-Alfonso-Davis, 4-De Ligt, 2-Upamecano, 40-Mazrawi (62 minutes, 7-Grid Nabry)/8-Gretzka (69th minute, 18-Sabitze), 6-Kimich/10-Sane, 25-Mueller, 42-Muciara (78th minute, 44- Stanisic)/17-Mane (78th minute, 13-Shupomoting)

