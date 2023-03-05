The starting position three laps before the end of the regular season is clear: The WSG is currently in fifth place with 28 points. The lead over the seventh-placed Klagenfurt is four points. Between the two lies Wiener Austria. LASK has the ticket for the top six in its pocket.

In any case, the WSG can go into the duel with the Linzers with a healthy degree of confidence, because the last three games have always been crowned with success from the Tyrolean point of view. “Obviously the memories are good. If we remember the last three games: 4:0, 2:1 and 4:1,” said Silberberger, who even saw “one of our best games” in the first leg in Pasching. At that time there was a change to a rhombus in midfield for the first time, which remained an integral part from that point on and brought good results with it.

Silberberger expresses respect

Despite the strong form and the promising record, there is great respect for the third-placed team. “The team is peppered with top players with high individual quality. I would almost put LASK on the same level as Sturm Graz,” emphasized Silberberger, whose team has been playing a record-breaking season so far. The WSG has already scored 28 points from the first 19 games in the current season, there have never been so many at this point in time. The current fifth place also means the team’s best finish at such a late point in the season.

Silberberger still has to do without attacker Thomas Sabitzer (cheekbone fracture). Despite the zero number in Altach, a system change is out of the question. “We will definitely play with two strikers again. Time will tell who the two are,” said the coach. Also injured are Bror Blume (torn ankle ligaments) and Osarenren Okungbowa (thigh). In defense it is important to replace defender Raffael Behounek, who is suspended after his fifth yellow card.

LASK is oriented upwards

After a successful start to the spring – two wins and a draw are recorded – LASK already qualified for the desired championship group. In the last three rounds of the regular season, Linz want to create a good starting position and not lose touch with Sturm Graz. “It’s our aim to take as many points as possible before the division of the league,” said coach Dietmar Kühbauer, whose team only lost one of the last eight league games.

Compared to the recent appearance at the WSG, the coach calls for an increase. “We want to present ourselves better this time. That will also be necessary in order to be able to take something with us.” In terms of personnel, Kühbauer still has to do without the long-term injured Yannis Letard, Tobias Anselm, Jan Boller (all cruciate ligament) and Maksym Taloverov (cheekbone fracture).

Klagenfurt back in position

Austria Klagenfurt also recently reported back in the fight for the championship round with a respectable win at Sturm Graz. Coach Peter Pacult’s team should take the first step towards the top six in the home game against Altach, who had been without a win for a long time.

After the success in Graz, Pacult spoke of “big points” because his team had previously suffered three defeats in a row. Klagenfurt threatened to lose touch with the top half of the table. “But we got back into position, it was a very important win for us,” emphasized Pacult, who continued to be cautious about the championship round: “Our goal, as stated at the beginning of the season, is to stay up in the league.” His team will try , to stay tidy, after the three rounds you will see what comes out, said the coach.

Klagenfurt will certainly play the home game against Altach with newly gained self-confidence. “But we won’t be overconfident,” said Pacult, who is hoping for a similarly good performance as last week – where little was allowed, especially on the defensive. With the exception of Jonas Arweiler, who has been injured for a long time (metatarsal fracture), the coach has plenty of personnel to draw from.

Flawless record against Altach

The record of the Carinthians in the Bundesliga against Altach is flawless so far. Klagenfurt won all three duels, the first leg ended with a clear 4:1 away win. This day in the Ländle was certainly remembered particularly well by goal scorer Markus Pink. The current top scorer (13 goals) scored his first and so far only hat-trick in the Bundesliga.

Altach has been waiting for a sense of achievement since October. The Vorarlbergers have only drawn two out of the last six Bundesliga games and are only two points ahead of bottom-placed Ried in the table. For coach Miroslav Klose it’s about flipping the switch. “We need positive experiences, and you can only get that through goals and games,” emphasized the World Cup record scorer, whose team has been waiting for their own goal for 435 minutes. “In certain situations we have to trust ourselves more and think more offensively. It’s about timing and courage.”