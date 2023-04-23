Home » Bundesliga-Mullen double hit Bellingham scored Dortmund 4-0 Frankfurt to reach the top – yqqlm
At 0:30 am on April 23, Beijing time, in the 29th round of the 2022-23 Bundesliga season, Dortmund played against Frankfurt at home. In the first half, Bellingham and Mullen scored successively. At the end of the half, Hummels headed the ball to expand the score to 3-0; in the second half, Mullen scored again, and finally Dortmund 4-0 Frankfurt, reaching the top by 1 point ranking.

In the 19th minute, Dortmund organized an offensive from the left, Guerrero scored the ball, Brandt continued to cross after receiving the ball, Bellingham received the ball, turned around and shot in one go, Trapp failed to save, Dortmund 1-0 Frankfurt.

In the 24th minute, Kerber gave a big foot to the frontcourt, Alai passed the header forward, Adeyemi headed to Mullen, Mullen volleyed calmly and scored with a half-single chance, Dortmund 2-0 Frankfurt.

In the 41st minute, Adeyemi sent a cross from the right, Guerrero got the ball and passed it to the goal, Hummels scored a header, Dortmund 3-0 Frankfurt.

In the 66th minute, Adeyemi sent a through pass after consecutive breakthroughs, and Mullen followed up with a direct shot. Dortmund 4-0 Frankfurt.

