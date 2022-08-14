Bayern’s 2-0 win streak

At 23:30 on August 14th, Beijing time (17:30 local time in Germany), the second round of the Bundesliga in the 2022/23 season started. Bayern Munich beat Wolfsburg 2-0 at home. Le scored.

Bayern got 14 wins and 2 draws in the past 16 meetings. This is the 51st Bundesliga match between the two sides. Previously, Bayern had 39 wins, 7 draws and 4 losses, including 23 wins and 2 draws at home and remained unbeaten. Bayern line up the starting lineup to win the first round.

In the 33rd minute, Mueller passed the ball, and after turning around to get rid of the defense, Mushala shot low from the arc in the penalty area into the lower left corner. In the 43rd minute, Davis cut into the left side of the penalty area and returned, Kimmich shot from the edge of the penalty area and was blocked by Muller in the lower left corner, 2-0.

Bayern (4-2-3-1): 1-Neuer; 5-Paval, 2-Upamecano, 21-Hernandez, 19-Davis; 18-Sabitzer, 6-Kimich; 7-Gnabry (46′, 10-Sane), 25-Müller, 42-Musciara (83′, 38-Gravenberg); 17-Mane (83 ‘, 39-tel)

