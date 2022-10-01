Original title: Bundesliga-Muciara 1 shot and 2 pass Mane scored Bayern 4-0 to end 4 rounds of victories

At 2:30 a.m. on October 1st, Beijing time, the 8th round of the Bundesliga started. Bayern faced Leverkusen at home. In the 3rd minute of the first half, Muciara assisted Sane to score, and in the 12th minute, Muciara Jr. The angle burst shot to expand the score. In the 39th minute, Mane succeeded with a long-range shot from the top of the arc; in the 84th minute of the second half, the pharmaceutical factory goalkeeper made a mistake and gave a gift. .

In the 3rd minute of the opening, Bayern quickly broke the deadlock! Muciara rushed in from the right in the frontcourt and then sent a cross. Sane on the right side of the penalty area got the ball and made some adjustments. Then he volleyed and scored directly, and the score became 1-0!

In the 11th minute, Frimpong volleyed from a small angle after receiving a diagonal block from his teammates on the right side of the penalty area. De Ligt fell to the ground to make a clearance. In the 15th minute, Kimmich hit a high set-piece in the frontcourt.In the 17th minute, Upamecano made a long pass from the backcourt. Musiala in the frontcourt scored the first point. After a simple short pass with Muller, he entered the penalty area and then shot from a small angle. It becomes 2-0!

In the 32nd minute, Bayern took a corner kick in the frontcourt, and Sabice in the middle of the penalty area volleyed but kicked it away. In the 34th minute, Pavar made a cross from the right to the front of the goal, and Muller in the middle of the penalty area headed the goal, but the goal was firmly won by the goalkeeper. In the 37th minute, Andreich cut from the left in the frontcourt and hit the goal, the ball was slightly higher than the crossbar.In the 39th minute, Muciara dribbled the ball from the right side of the frontcourt and sent an unselfish goal. After getting the ball at the top of the arc, Mane calmly volleyed straight into the dead corner, and the score became 3-0!

After 40 minutes in the first half, the teenager Muziara has completed the data of 1 shot, 2 pass and 3 goals. At the end of the half, Bayern entered halftime with a score of 3-0.

In the 54th minute, Bayern infiltrated with many short passes in the frontcourt. The ball came to the feet of De Ligt in the middle of the frontcourt, and the latter made a long-range shot and was saved by the goalkeeper. In the 56th minute, Musiala made a breakthrough in the middle, and after a series of dazzling dribbling and a few consecutive people, scored the ball to Mane beside him. The latter shot and hit the goal successfully, but the referee then signaled Deli after seeing VAR. Hurt fouled first in this attack, and the goal was blown away. In the 63rd minute, Diaby rushed to the right and crossed the goal. Adley’s close-range shovel was saved by Neuer bravely. In the 69th minute, Diaby’s long-range shot from the outside of the penalty area was blocked. In the 71st minute, Alfonso Davis gave a through ball to the left side of the penalty area, and Gnabry followed up and hit the goal from a small angle and was blocked.In the 83rd minute, the pharmaceutical factory made a “Karius”-style error. A common return pass from the backcourt players caused the goalkeeper Hedecki to slip, and the ball landed at the feet of Muller, who moved forward. The latter smiled. The empty goal gift easily pushed and scored, and the score became 4-0!

In the 89th minute, Gretzka counterattacked in the frontcourt and then rushed forward, then entered the penalty area and hit the goal with a single shot. At the end of the game, Bayern defeated Leverkusen 4-0.

List of matches for both teams:

Bayern (4231): 1-Neuer/5-Pawar, 2-Upamecano (82 minutes, 40-Mazrawi) 19-Alfonso-Davis/18-Sabitzer (65th minute, 8-Gretzka), 6-Kimich/42-Muciara (82nd minute, 38-Gravenberg), 10-Sane (74th minute, 13-Supomo Ting), 25-Mueller, 17-Mane (65th minute, 7-Gnabry)

Leverkusen (4231): 1-Hedecki/5-Buck (46th minute, 3-Inkapier), 12-Tapsoba, 4-Jonatan-Ta, 6-Kers Sono/8-Andreich, 10-Demirbay/19-Diaby (74th minute-Haluzek), 17-Odoi (61st minute, 21-Adeley), 30- Frimpong (46th minute, 20-Arangis)/14-Sick (60th minute, 9-Azmond)

(rad)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: