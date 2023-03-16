Home Sports Bundesliga: Pyro use: Freiburg has to pay 30,000 euros
Sports

Bundesliga: Pyro use: Freiburg has to pay 30,000 euros

by admin
Bundesliga: Pyro use: Freiburg has to pay 30,000 euros

Status: 03/13/2023 3:34 p.m

SC Freiburg has been fined 30,000 euros by the DFB sports court for unsportsmanlike behavior by its supporters.

As announced by the German Football Association, the Bundesliga club can use up to 10,000 euros for security or violence prevention measures.

Immediately before the start of the league game at VfL Wolfsburg on January 21, Freiburg fans burned at least 30 pyrotechnic objects. The association has approved the verdict, the verdict is therefore final.

See also  Shaanxi Chang'an Athletic goal rushes to Super Wang Baoshan: We are very competitive in the Chinese League_Football_Season_Ceremony

You may also like

Napoli-Eintracht, stones and paper bombs near the German...

Before the World Cup: Dzsenifer Marozsan resigns from...

Early best bets: 2023 March Madness bracket picks,...

World Cup final: Kriechmayr steals the show from...

The five young men killed by the Mexican...

Everything is going well for Daniil Medvedev, qualified...

Volleyball Champions League: VfB Friedrichshafen hoped in vain...

Jurgen Klopp admits to ‘massive task’ at Liverpool...

The dragon star battle is more than half...

Flick is planning without Müller for the time...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy