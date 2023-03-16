Status: 03/13/2023 3:34 p.m

SC Freiburg has been fined 30,000 euros by the DFB sports court for unsportsmanlike behavior by its supporters.

As announced by the German Football Association, the Bundesliga club can use up to 10,000 euros for security or violence prevention measures.

Immediately before the start of the league game at VfL Wolfsburg on January 21, Freiburg fans burned at least 30 pyrotechnic objects. The association has approved the verdict, the verdict is therefore final.