Bundesliga: Rapid back in crisis mode

Rapid coach Zoran Barisic, at least outwardly, took the shrill whistles and occasional calls of “Zoki out” after the defeat against Klagenfurt calmly. “Of course the fan is disappointed, he rightly expects more victories from us. I can definitely understand why people are dissatisfied. I hope that most fans see that the team is developing well overall,” explained the Viennese. But Barisic also knows that he has to deliver. “Of course the results are not there. At some point no one will forgive this anymore.”

Barisic received support from Guido Burgstaller, who scored 1-0 in his competitive comeback for Rapid after an injury break of over a month and a half. “What can the coach do if we can’t control the ball and score three goals at home? We all have to grab ourselves by the nose,” emphasized the captain.

Rapid struggles with meager yields

14 points from eleven games is Rapid’s meager return, the performance against Klagenfurt was similar to the previous messed up home games – the Hütteldorfers seemed to be heading for a win, but then let themselves be thrown off track. “We managed to mutilate ourselves out of total control and superiority by inviting the opponent to score goals. Then it felt like every shot was a hit. There are days like that in football,” Barisic summed up and also said: “We didn’t capitalize enough on our superiority. This has been with us all season.”

The coach sees the causes for the regular negative experiences in the psychological area. “Football always happens in your head. A human is not a robot.” Barisic had hoped for the liberating effect of the 5-0 shooting festival two weeks ago at Austria Lustenau. “I actually thought that we had enough self-confidence after this match,” said the 53-year-old.

Barisic was taught otherwise by his kickers in his 200th competitive game as Rapid head coach – numerous individual mistakes were the order of the day against Klagenfurt. However, these were not due to a lack of class, the ex-team player assured. “I will be careful not to talk about the lack of quality of my players, on the contrary: they have quality.” Barisic also made no accusations when it came to their attitude. “All the players give their all. Sometimes that little bit of experience or that little bit of luck is missing.”

GEPA/Armin Rauthner Klagenfurt coach Peter Pacult was satisfied with his team’s performance

Klagenfurt on master group course

Things are currently going much better for Austria Klagenfurt than for Rapid. After eight points from the last four rounds, the fourth-placed Carinthians are fully on course for their third championship group participation in a row. When asked about the reason for the success, Peter Pacult replied with a smile: “The trainer’s name is Peter Pacult.”

The Viennese also gave his troops praise. “The team has a very good character, there is a very good atmosphere in the team. You can compensate for a lot with a team structure.” Nevertheless, people don’t get overconfident on Lake Wörthersee. “The goal is of course still to stay in the league. We don’t start dreaming,” Pacult said.

He was interested in fourth place in the same way “as if a bike fell over in Beijing,” explained the former Rapid champion, but also spoke of it as a “great snapshot. But you just have to look at how everything fits together in the table. Everything can turn around again very quickly.”

A difficult program awaits Austria

In the meantime, Austria Vienna has achieved the mandatory victories, but the “Veilchen” will have to improve once again if they are aiming for the championship group. In the 2-0 win at WSG Tirol on Sunday, the Viennese team were clearly superior for one half, but in the end they had to thank goalkeeper Christian Früchtl, who recorded their fourth goal in a row.

“Now there are cool games ahead of us. We want to make amends, but we still have to go a step further,” said Marvin Potzmann. The start of the second half of the season was definitely tough for Michael Wimmer’s team. The away appearance at league leaders Sturm Graz is followed by a home game against Lustenau before the game continues again in the Vienna favorites against series champions Salzburg. There are still games in Wolfsberg, against LASK and in Klagenfurt on the program until the winter break.

Austria is targeting the top six

For Austria, it is important to maintain contact with the top six in these games in order to fully attack in the spring. “I think everything will be at stake in the last three or four games in the second half of the season with a view to the top play-off. Our goal is to be there,” emphasized Andreas Gruber. The seven-time goalscorer this season came away empty-handed at the Tivoli Stadium, although he should have scored after just 36 seconds.

The performance before the break gives Austria hope for more than just ninth place – the performance after the break raised questions again. It was not for nothing that WSG coach Thomas Silberberger said: “Früchtl was the best Austrian in the second half.” His counterpart emphasized the essentials. “It wasn’t all bad before and it’s not all good now. The important thing is to win,” said Wimmer. The path is correct. “But we have to keep scoring points to stay ahead and somehow reach sixth place.”

The WSG, however, struggled again. Silberberger saw a balanced ratio of great opportunities and criticized his team’s lack of efficiency. “We all have a lot more planned, but the game is currently not on our side,” said the Tyrolean.

