After the deserved 3-1 defeat against Puntigamer Sturm Graz, Austria can qualify for the championship group on their own with a home win against Rapid. With any other result, Austria needs Schützenhilfe from Sturm versus Tirol. The WSG Tirol would then have to win against the Styrians in order to displace Austria from sixth place. The Viennese (29 points) won the direct duel against the Watteners (28) (2:1, 0:0).

Klagenfurt has the best starting position for the 22nd round in the duel between the Austrias and Lustenau. With the fourth win in a row, the Carinthians (30) would have secured their place in the top six, as they did last season. But even in the event of a draw or a defeat, the chances are good in the three-way battle for the two places that are still up for grabs, although the Klagenfurt team in the direct duels against Austria (3:3, 1:3) and the Tyroleans (2:2, 2:3) are left behind.

Rapid is worry-free

Pure relaxation reigns in Hütteldorf. Rapid are fourth and secure in the top six with 33 points going into the derby. Participation in the upper play-off was not a sure-fire success, explained coach Zoran Barisic. “It sounds normal to many, but it was anything but normal. We had enormous problems at the beginning of the season, but the boys managed to fight their way out,” said Barisic.

After the win against WSG, the Rapid coach spoke of a “very mature performance” and praised the positive attitude of his squad. “It is very important that the pressure is off now,” said Barisic. And that’s a good thing, because the last league win against Austria came on September 1, 2019. This was followed by seven draws and a 1-2 home defeat in the only duel this season.

“A lot of work is still waiting for Austria”

Austria would also have liked to secure the ticket for the master group ahead of time. With the performance in the storm, however, the “violets” were very far away. Graz could have easily scored seven or eight goals. “We have to defend courageously against top teams, but mistakes are immediately punished against an opponent of this level,” analyzed Austria coach Michael Wimmer.

In Graz there was something like a “reality check” for his team. Austria hardly even got into the pressing, there was a lack of calm in the build-up of the game, and up front Haris Tabakovic was often alone in the open. Wimmer concluded that one knew that one had to learn from one’s mistakes. “The championship round is the goal, but we also saw today that we still have a lot of work to do,” was another.

Master group as a bonus for Klagenfurt and Tyrol

While it is almost mandatory for Austria to reach the master group, Austria Klagenfurt and WSG Tirol continue to see it as a bonus. “I’m pleased that we’re fifth now. We now have it in our own hands to stay in the championship group,” emphasized Klagenfurt coach Peter Pacult, whose team could only be pushed out of the top six if the Watten team lost, even if they lost.

WSG coach Thomas Silberberger wouldn’t be too sad if the jump over the line didn’t work out. “The fact that we still have the chance of the championship play-off is worthy of all honor. And if we don’t make it, we want to play a rock-solid qualifying round like last year, and then it wasn’t WSG Tirol’s worst season either,” said Silberberger.